Who is the former Globo heartthrob who was found dead at home?

Actor had last moments before death captured by security camera

The actor Jose Carlos Sanches ended up being found dead in his apartment at the beginning of the year, more precisely in the month of February. He lived in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. Who passed the information was Record at the time.

He was a former heartthrob at Globo, where he acted in some soap operas in the past. Security cameras confirmed he was last seen on Monday, four days before he was found dead.

Days after the cameras caught the last recorded movements of the actor, the residents of the building where he lived began to feel a strong smell coming from José Carlos Sanches’ apartment. The police were then called and found him dead.

In addition to being an actor, José Carlos Sanches was a lawyer. The actor debuted on TV in 1980, in the soap opera Água Viva, and was also in Amor com Amor se Paga, and in Que Rei Sou Eu? and You You You.

His last work at Globo was in ‘Afinal o Que Querem as Mulheres?’, shown in 2010.

SINGER FOUND DEAD

More recently, on Monday (29), singer Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, United States, after being missing for nine days. In this way, country music lost one of the promises of success.

It is worth mentioning that friends registered his disappearance on the 20th. In addition, the singer’s cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, but, according to businessman Brian Buchanan, in a statement to TMZ, he said that the singer suffered from bipolar disorder, what could have caused his death.

Who confirmed the death of Luke Bell to CNN was police officer Frank Magos, from the local Police Department, including, he revealed that investigations are still ongoing.

“Luke fought as hard as he could, but illness got the better of him. When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest, most generous guy. He’s found peace now and some comfort,” said businessman Brian Buchanan, saying that this was not the first time his friend disappeared.