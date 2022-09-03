Who should be Du Queiroz’s replacement at Corinthians against Internacional? Vote in the M poll

the steering wheel Du Queirozholder of Corinthians in the 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday, received the third yellow card and is out of the game against Internacional. Timão receives the gauchos this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

O My Helm, then asks you: who do you believe should replace the midfielder in the decisive match in the quest to stay at the top of the competition. Both teams have 42 points, eight behind leader Palmeiras – the Paulistas have an advantage for having one more victory.

Du received the third yellow card in the 42nd minute of the first half when he stopped the home team’s attack. It is important to note that, upon receiving the yellow card this Monday, Du Queiroz will arrive “clean” for the classic against São Paulo, in the next round.

The most natural options, if they are in good physical condition, would be Roni and Cantillo, athletes most used in midfield rotation. The first goes through transition after feeling pain in his right knee while the second was already fit against Bragantino.

After the duo, another option would be Ramiro, who has already played the role on a few occasions. Giuliano, recovering from bronchitis, has also worked there. Finally, due to the different functions and the reduced space, Xavier and Mateus Vital enter.

