Why do our hands swell up when we walk or run?

Sometimes, when we walk a lot or run, our hands—especially the fingers—are a little swollen, with a feeling of being stretched out. If this only happens through more intense physical exercises, there is no need to worry: this is absolutely normal. The information is from physician William O. Roberts, from the University of Minnesota, to the website Runner’s World.

According to the specialist, hands tend to swell when the environment is hotter, but it is not a sign of dehydration, but the opposite. This is called hyponatremia, which occurs when you drink too much fluid (usually water) during a run or physical activity. Increased blood flow can also cause itchy legs at the beginning of practices.

Physical exercise such as walking, running or cycling can increase blood flow, especially in the heat, and, when too hydrated, make your hands swell (Image: Halfpoint/Envato Elements)

How do hands swell and how to avoid it?

When we exercise, circulation naturally increases. We have, in our hands, a huge network of small blood vessels, which, with the increased flow, open up. With this, the fluid ends up escaping between the cells, and they are the most likely cause of swelling.

Another influence for the occurrence is the swinging of the arms: this contributes to the retention of liquid because the movement increases the movement of air along the skin, increasing the exchange of heat between your body and the air. The fluid is eventually reabsorbed by the body, returning to the cells or being cleared by the lymphatic system.

Although the reabsorption of fluids also happens while we exercise, but the rate of removal is slower than the rate of accumulation during practice. After cessation of exercises, the phenomenon should disappear within a few minutes. If you notice that your hands swell more when you exercise in the heat, try choosing cooler times of the day for longer or more strenuous activities, such as the morning or evening.

Look for cooler times to run and make a hydration plan to avoid excessive water consumption (Image: sporlab/Unsplash)

Also, to help with the immediate reabsorption of fluids, you can raise your hands up high, helping with fluid flow. Therefore, it is also good to avoid using rings or other aesthetic devices on the hands, as it is uncomfortable and potentially harmful to circulation. Another tip is to make a good hydration plan, avoiding drinking water too quickly or in excessive amounts during exercise.

A study published in European Journal of Applied Psychology, suggests that drinking water when you feel like it — in this case, thirsty — should be enough for adequate hydration. Regardless of the temperature, this should work after exercise and prevent over-hydration.

If the swelling persists beyond the time of exercise, you should see your doctor, as it may be a sign of kidney, liver, thrombosis, heart failure or lymphedema. There is also Raynaud’s Syndrome, which narrows the blood vessels and can cause swelling, but usually happens in low temperatures.

Source: Amato, Runner’s World, European Journal of Applied Psychology