Why is Classic Earth (LUNC) — ancient Earth (LUNA) — skyrocketing by over 60% today? Is it good to invest in the cryptocurrency that rocked the market?

the disaster of Earth (MOON) again in the news in the crypto community. From the ashes, a new net (blockchain) was created and the “scorched earth” left behind took the name of TerraClassic (LUNC).

O Classic Earth (LUNC) — old blockchain from Earth — went up 66% to $0.0002717 after announcing a partnership with Entropic Labs. Relive the path from Terra (LUNA) to Terra Classic here.

already the old stablecoin from the Web Eartha TerraUST (UST) also received another name, from TerraClassicUSD (USTC)and this token that rose by almost 60% in the early hours of this Thursday morning (1st).

THE Earth (MOON), the new cryptocurrency that took its name from the old blockchain destroyed in May and that devastated the cryptocurrency market, up “only” 10%, quoted at $2.04.

It is worth mentioning that the project was created shortly after the Earth crash and none of the cryptocurrencies — the new Earth (LUNA), Terra Classic (LUNC) or TerraClassicUSD (USTC) — are viewed with favor by experts and analysts in this market.

Terra Classic (LUNC) shaking some hands

The reason for the spike is due to the recent announcement by the Terra blockchain developers. According to the official Twitter account, there was a partnership with the developers of Entropic Labs.

Among the announcements made are the integration of the LUNA token to the Entropic Labs network and the copy to the blockchain of the new Terra cryptocurrency to the same system. “We announced LocalEntropy — a tool to duplicate the beacon [chain] on LocalTerra and easily create the most used dApps there. More in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

Reflection in tokens

As a result, the entire “family” of the Terra blockchain soared in the early hours of the day, especially the USTC, which, from very few cents, became worth US$ 0.03.

It is worth remembering that a stablecoin at parity with the dollar it should be worth US$ 1, but the rise was celebrated by the members of the network even so.

Even so, analysts and investors should wait to see further updates on the partnership and the delivery of promised news before jumping into this type of investment.

What do analysts say about Terra (LUNA)?

Analysts weren’t the least bit excited about the project. To be quite honest, at the time, when I asked the sources what to expect from the new Earth, the answers were more or less the same: “I don’t follow the project anymore”, “it’s not worth it” or a simple and resounding “no”.

The new Earth protocol is practically a copy of the old blockchain — which went wrong, it is worth mentioning — and does not solve a problem in the digital universe like other projects. This means that this currency has no explicit value. Read the full review here.