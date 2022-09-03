why without TV and how will the broadcast be

The game Athletico-PR x Fluminense, which takes place today (3), at 19:00 (Brasília time), places two teams that are well placed in the classification of the Brasileirão, but will not be broadcast on any television channel. Only on streaming, through Furacão Live (the club’s own pay-per-view service) or the influencer Casimiro’s Twitch channel, will it be possible to see the duel live.

But why does this happen? Globo does not own the rights to broadcast Athletico on pay TV and PPV. Thus, neither SporTV nor Premiere can display this game. Current legislation provides that the home club has the exclusive right to market or display a football match. In the first round, for example, the group’s pay channels broadcast the tricolor victory by 2 to 1, since Flu has a contract with the company.

But the matter does not end with this information. Despite not having a contract in these two media with the red-black club, Globo has the rights to broadcast Athletico on open TV, which would include the possibility of free exhibition on the internet through its portal, “Ge”. Other Hurricane games in 2019 went through this experience, like a duel against Grêmio.

Globo chose to broadcast Fortaleza x Botafogo to Rio de Janeiro tomorrow (4) at 4 pm. The broadcaster could not have opted for the Fluminense game on its traditional football day because Athletico will play next Tuesday (6) against Palmeiras for the return of the Libertadores semifinals. Thus, the Hurricane became unfeasible on Sunday, just two days before the commitment to the continental competition.

The last option would be for Globo to repeat what it did on other occasions and produce a transmission exclusively for its internet portal, but there was no interest. Thus, Furacão Live and Casimiro will be the only options for Athletico and Fluminense fans this Saturday.

Hurricane Live costs R$ 24.90 per month in the subscription that entitles you to all Athletico games as home team in the Brasileirão. Casimiro’s transmissions on Twitch are also closed, but a paid subscription is enough to gain access.

This subscription, popularly called a “sub” on the platform, costs R$ 7.90 per month. Amazon Prime customers can redeem one sub per month on a Twitch channel at no additional cost.

Athletico reached the 25th round of the Brasileirão in sixth place, with 39 points conquered. Fluminense is in third place, with 42, eight less than the leader Palmeiras, who plays at the same time today against Red Bull Bragantino, this game with Premiere broadcast.