Will the government still pay up to R$ 3 thousand in Emergency Aid in 2022? Understand!

As much as Emergency Aid ended in October 2021, benefit payments continue to happen this year for a specific group.

Thus, these releases refer to a retroactive payment to single parents, heads of single-parent families, who did not receive the installments with double amounts, such as single mothers, who were benefited with R$1,200.00 between April and August 2020. However, many beneficiaries have not yet withdrawn the amount.

What amount will be paid?

In summary, up to five installments of 2020 can be paid, ranging between R$ 600.00 and R$ 3 thousand. Being that:

Those who received 5 simple installments of emergency aid may receive another R$ 3,000.00;

Those who started receiving in May 2020 are entitled to R$ 2,400.00;

And those who received it from the following months, will be entitled to the values ​​below:

From Amount Receivable June / 2020 BRL 1,800 July / 2020 BRL 1,200 August / 2020 BRL 600 Your Digital Credit Writing

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

Therefore, those who meet the following requirements are entitled to Emergency Aid:

Male, head of a single parent family;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

How can I check if I will receive the Emergency Aid retroactively?

In short, for the single parent to check if they are entitled to the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid, it is necessary to access the Dataprev website and carry out the following steps:

Inform the full name;

Inform the CPF number;

Inform your mother’s full name, if known;

Inform your date of birth;

Click on “I am human“.

In addition, it is possible to consult through the number 111, from Caixa.

