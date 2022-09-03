Will the September Aid Brazil be brought forward? see calendar

Although the federal government has advanced the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August, there is still no official forecast of anticipation of the installment of the September calendar.

The measure is under study by the federal government, but so far has not been confirmed. For now, the official calendar already released is valid. According to the schedule, beneficiaries will start receiving the benefit from September 19.

The payment of the benefit is based on the NIS (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiaries.

On the 19th, families with NIS 1 will receive.

Payments will take place until September 30, when the beneficiaries with NIS 0 will receive the installments.

Aid Brazil calendar in September

NIS end 1

September 19

october 18

November 17th

December 12

NIS end 2

September 20

october 19

November 18

December 13th

NIS end 3

September 21st

october 20

November 21st

December 14th

NIS end 4

September 22

October 21st

November 22

December 15th

NIS end 5

September 23th

october 24

November 23

December 16th

NIS end 6

September 26

October 25

24th of November

December 19

NIS end 7

September 27

october 26

November 25th

December 20

NIS end 8

September 28

october 27

November 28th

December 21

NIS end 9

September 29

october 28

November 29

December 22

NIS end 0

September 30th

October 31st

30th of November

December 23

Gas Allowance or Gas Voucher

Payment of Auxílio-Gás is made on the same day as Auxílio Brasil, but occurs every two months. According to the calendar, in September there will be no payment. The last two installments of this year are scheduled for October and December.

It is worth remembering that families will now receive the total national average value of the 13 kg gas cylinder. Before, they received half.

See all dates:

End 1 NIS: October 18 and December 12

End 2 NIS: October 19 and December 13

End 3 NIS: October 20th and December 14th

End 4 NIS: October 21st and December 15th

End 5 NIS: October 24th and December 16th

End 6 NIS: October 25th and December 19th

End 7 NIS: October 26 and December 20

End 8 NIS: October 27 and December 21

End 9 NIS: October 28 and December 22

End NIS 0: October 31st and December 23rd

The government regulated the additional R$ 200 for Auxílio Brasil this year, in an ordinance published in the Official Gazette.

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that made it possible to increase the values ​​of social programs was called the PEC of Auxílios.

The project also created benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers. The changes have an estimated cost of BRL 41.25 billion, and are a government bet to boost the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek re-election this year. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

How to receive the Brazil Aid?

To be part of Auxílio Brasil, you must register with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and meet the government’s income criteria:

Have an income of up to R$ 105 per person in the family (extreme poverty situation);

Have an income of R$ 105.01 to R$ 210 per person in the family (situation of poverty).

According to the program’s rules, anyone receiving Auxílio Brasil and getting a formal job will not lose the right to the benefit.

The rule says that the payment will continue for two years, as long as the income per person in the family does not exceed R$ 525 – two and a half times the amount that limits the poverty line (R$ 210).

The Aid Brasil of R$ 600 will be valid until when?

The text of the PEC approved in Congress provides for the total payment of five installments by the end of the year. With the first payment made in August, the remaining installments will be paid by the end of December.

Will the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 be made in 2023?

Under current rules, no. The 2023 Budget proposal sent by the government to the National Congress yesterday does not include a forecast of R$ 600 for Auxílio Brasil. The average amount included in the text is BRL 405 – below the BRL 600 currently paid.

How many people will receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600?

The government claims that it makes monthly payments to 18 million families across Brazil and estimates that 1.6 million families are on the waiting list.

The CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) states that 2.8 million families meet the requirements and were registered in CadÚnico, but were not included in the program.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

The release of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, a measure criticized by experts, still needs to be regulated – which is not yet scheduled to occur. With this, the possibility of borrowing cannot yet occur. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, it is necessary to wait for the regulation, and only then, sign a contract with the entities that will be able to offer the loans.

In August, 17 financial institutions were approved and able to grant the loan.