Will Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Change the Fate of the War with Russia?

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Will Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Change the Fate of the War with Russia? 2 Views

  • Quentin Sommerville
  • BBC News, Donbas, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier guards a river observation post

Ukrainian troops are trying to regain ground from Russian forces before winter sets in.

A counter-offensive is already underway in the south, and the Ukrainians are now preparing to expand it to the east, in order to regain lost territories in Donbas and around Kharkiv in the north.

Journalist Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway were given exclusive access to a unit of Ukrainian troops.

The air is thick with the smell of burnt sunflowers, and the sound of Russian cluster bombs can be heard hitting the fields, setting fire to crops awaiting a harvest that is unlikely to come.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why will Vladimir Putin not attend Gorbachev’s funeral? – News

The office of Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week that the president …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved