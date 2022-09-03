With 100 flights a day, Azul breaks the record of operations in its Belo Horizonte hub

With an increase in operations at its hub in Belo Horizonte (Confins), Azul focuses not only on improving connectivity at the airport, but also on breaking the record for daily operations at the location.

Currently, Belo Horizonte International Airport has an average of 88 daily flights operated by Azul. As of September, the company will operate 100 daily flights to 39 destinations, including those with the highest corporate demand, such as Congonhas (SP), Brasília (DF) and Santos Dumont (RJ) and to destinations recognized for their tourist potential, for example, Porto Seguro (BA), Florianópolis (SC), João Pessoa (PB), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA).

“This increase in the network in Belo Horizonte was only possible thanks to the partnership between Azul, BH Airport and the Government of the State of Minas. The investments made by the concessionaire have transformed the airport into an important hub for the country, capable of meeting the growth we are aiming for. We are sure that this union will develop the region by increasing connectivity within and outside the state”celebrated Fabio Campos, director of Institutional Relations at Azul.

The CEO of BH Airport, Kleber Meira, also celebrates the news. “We strengthen ourselves daily as a hub of connections, ready to expand destinations and shorten distances. Azul’s increased connectivity at our airport further contributes to our being close to people. We are in the heart of Brazil and we are dedicated to offering the best airport experience to our customers. May new releases come very soon”, he highlights.

