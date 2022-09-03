With financial difficulties, Tonico Pereira opens his heart and vents after not being able to change the penile prosthesis: “I’m practically broke”

The surgery costs an average of BRL 25,000, not including the costs of the prosthesis itself, in addition to hospital costs.

Tonico Pereira lives a dramatic situation: he had to postpone a penile prosthesis replacement surgery due to financial difficulties. He revealed to followers that he is facing a crisis and that he does not have the courage to bear the costs of hospitalization. The surgery costs an average of R$ 25,000, not including the costs of the prosthesis itself, in addition to the costs of the hospital.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Tonic commented on the problems: “I’m practically bankrupt. Hospitalization is very expensive, I had to postpone it”. He also revealed that he sold a series of assets to pay off debts and to continue paying basic day-to-day bills.

The artist also spoke about the difficulties he has been having to make a profit. In addition to his work as an actor, he runs a thrift store in Rio, but he revealed that he has been struggling to maintain it: “It’s not making a profit. We are victims of this situation, which is pandemic and governmental. The owners have increased the rent. It’s crazy there is no solidarity whatsoever,” he said.

Recently, the actor participated in the film “O Velho Beetle”, and also re-launched a short season of the monologue “The Judgment of Socrates”, at Teatro XP, in Rio de Janeiro. He also had a car store, fishmonger, tavern, among other commercial establishments.