With historic show in Manaus, Guns N’ Roses opens tour in Brazil | amazon

The band Guns N ‘Roses performed at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, on Thursday night (1st). The historic show opened the group’s tour in Brazil.

The presentation, which was scheduled to start at 9 pm, started 13 minutes later. Hours before the show, fans were already waiting for the gates to open to secure the best spot.

During the performance in the capital of Amazonas, the band sang classics such as “Sweet Child O’Mine”, “Welcome to the Jungle” and “November Rain”, as well as more recent hits such as “Absurd”.

Axl Rose, lead singer of the band, greeted the audience in English and stated that he was happy to be in Manaus. The singer started the show with a shirt with a picture of a toucan, referring to the Amazon.

Another highlight of the show was the guitarist Slash, who played several solos during the almost three hours of presentation, to the delight of the fans.

Guns closed the show with “Paradise City”, one of the most anticipated songs.

In addition to the hits, nostalgia and the feeling of a dream come true of the fans marked the show, the band’s first in Manaus.

Sales consultant Miguel Rates, 45, took his two children, university student Lara Rates, 19, and student Lucca Rates, 12. The passion for the band Guns N’ Roses was passed on from father to son.

Rates said he came to admire the group when he was the same age as his son.

“I started playing at the same age as Lucca, so the band was an influence. We are proud that they have a good taste in music. My wife and I would listen to the songs, they listened and ended up falling in love too. amazing to share this feeling with them, who absorbed this love like a sponge and today I’m here more because of them, so they can live this experience.”, he said.

Lara revealed that rock and the band are part of her story, as her father, who is a bassist, always took his children to concerts. This time, she wanted to see the performance alongside the youngest of the family.

“This is the first international show I’ve attended and I insisted that my brother come too. We love the band and my brother is one of the few 12-year-olds who is a big fan and knows all the songs”, said the university student.

After the show in Manaus, the band led by vocalist Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan will perform on Sunday (4th) in Recife, Pernambuco. From there, the band heads to Rock In Rio and to concerts in other capitals.

The North American band has almost 40 years of career. The current lineup also features guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Check out the upcoming shows of the tour in Brazil

September 4th: Recife – Arena Pernambuco;

September 8: Rio De Janeiro – Rock In Rio;

September 11th: Goiânia – Serra Dourada Stadium;

September 13: Belo Horizonte – Mineirão Stadium;

September 16: Ribeirão Preto – Eurobike Arena;

september 18: Florianopolis – Hard Rock Live

September 21st: Curitiba – Paulo Leminski Quarry;

September 24th: São Paulo – Allianz Parque;

September 26: Arena do Gremio – Porto Alegre.