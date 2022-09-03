With offer, Inter cuts target price twice in less than a week – Money Times

Less than a week after updating the target price of IRB (IRBR3), Inter again cut the value of the action.

The reduction came with the end of the pricing process of the subsequent public offering of primary distribution of shares, with restricted distribution efforts.

The operation resulted in a price of R$ 1 per share, with the issuance of 1.2 million new shares. As a result, the offer totaled R$ 1.2 billion.

In Inter’s assessment, pricing had a neutral effect, since the indicative price was R$ 2.01 (best scenario for the IRB) and the limit was R$ 0.67 (worst scenario for the reinsurer).

In a report published last Sunday (28), Inter carried out a scenario test, reaching the conclusion that, with the offer coming out at R$0.67 per share, the target price would be reduced to R$0.80. Coming out at BRL 2.01, the stipulated value would be BRL 1.40.

As the price came to R$1, Inter reduced the action’s target from R$2 to R$1.20. The recommendation was kept at “neutral”.

The offering of shares arrives to face the regulatory adequacy with the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep)after second quarter results showed solvency below the regulatory minimum.

In addition to the offer, the IRB raised funds with the sale of the property where its headquarters were located, in Rio de Janeiro, for R$ 85.3 million. The reinsurer will also receive R$ 100 million as a result of the closing of the legal agreement with the homeshopping.

The new shares will be traded on B3 as of September 5th, and the physical and financial settlement of the shares will take place on September 6th.

The new capital stock of IRB is now R$ 5.4 billion, divided into 2.4 billion common shares and a special class preferred share owned by the Federal Government, the golden share.

delayed recovery

Inter points out that, despite the lower loss ratios and better underwriting (restructuring effects), IRB was surprised in the second quarter of the year by an atypical cause in the agribusinesswhich, due to weather effects, reported higher claims in the period.

According to the institution, the recovery should only arrive in 2023.

“Despite the atypical effect in the first half of 2022, we expect an expected turnaround in the company’s results for 2023, which should already have lower effects from unprofitable contracts and a normalized loss ratio (since the atypical effects in rural areas were due to of the drought experienced in 2021), in addition, of course, to a normalized line of life, with vaccination controlling deaths from Covid-19”, says Matheus Amaral, in the report on the 28th.

The analyst reinforces that the situation of IRB’s profitability remains sensitive. Until the company shows more consistent results, with better operating indicators, Inter prefers to adopt a cautious stance in relation to the action.

The IRB leads the losses of the Ibovespa this Friday (2). Renewing historic lows, the paper sank 14.29% near 3:55 pm, trading at R$1.20. In the biggest low of the day, the stock reached R$ 1.08.

