with ten cases in three days, the number of infected in ES rises to 41

The number of monkeypox positive cases (monkeypox) in Espírito Santo rose to 41, according to the bulletin released by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) this Friday morning (02).

In three days, ten new cases were confirmed in the state. Until last Tuesday (30), when the last Sesa bulletin had been released, 31 people had tested positive in Espírito Santo.

Also according to data from Sesa, the State has already registered 241 disease notifications, and 96 cases are still under analysis and are considered suspicious.

Confirmed cases were in the following cities:

– Victory (10)

– Vila Velha (10)

– Guarapari (4)

– Saw (7)

– Cariacica (3)

– Itapemirim Waterfall (2)

– Aracruz (1)

– Linhares (1)

– Itapemirim (1)

– Pedro Canario (1)

– Viana (1)

Monkeypox: see the profile of patients in ES

The Sesa bulletin shows that 33 men and eight women were confirmed with the disease. Most cases are among young people, people aged between 20 and 29 years. In this group, 17 cases were recorded.

Among people aged 30 to 39, 12 cases were recorded. Four people aged between 40 and 49, two aged 50 to 59 and one aged over 60 also tested positive for monkeypox.

Monkeypox also infected two children aged 5 to 9 years and two adolescents aged 10 to 19 years.

Positive cases have already been confirmed in Vila Velha, Vitória, Serra, Guarapari, Cariacica, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Aracruz, Itapemirim, Linhares, Pedro Canário and Viana.

Guidelines for suspected cases of monkeypox

Currently, following technical determinations from the Ministry of Health, those who present symptoms such as rash, headache, fever, weakness, back pain, sore throat and enlarged neck lymph nodes are considered suspicious cases.

In addition, people with the following conditions should also be aware:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s) in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

two) have an epidemiological link with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

3) travel history to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypoxin the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should look for a Basic Health Unit closer to their residence for care, notification and investigation of the case.