With the departure of Nonato, Yago Felipe can regain space in Fluminense | Fluminense

Yago FelipeMarcelo Goncalves / Fluminense

Published 09/02/2022 09:30

Rio – Without Nonato, who left Fluminense, heading to Bulgarian football, Fernando Diniz should promote Martinelli to the starting position. However, a player who lost space with the arrival of the coach should receive new opportunities: Yago Felipe.

With a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2024, Yago Felipe was a starter for Tricolor in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. With Abel Braga, the midfielder had been repeating the same routine as in previous years, however, with the arrival of Fernando Diniz, the player ended up losing space.

Yago Felipe’s last game was in the first leg against Fortaleza, at Castelão, on July 27th. The midfielder entered the field in just six minutes. Before that, the player had only played against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, on June 16.

At the beginning of Diniz’s passage, Yago Felipe had opportunities, including improvised on the left-back. However, over time it lost space. In addition to Nonato becoming a starter, Martinelli became the immediate replacement for the player’s absence.

Without being able to count on Nonato, the tendency is for Yago to win opportunities, at least in the second half. For the match against Corinthians, in the return game for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Diniz will not be able to count on André, suspended. With that, Yago Felipe can be one of the options, alongside Wellington, Felipe Melo and Nathan.

Despite having little player with Fernando Diniz, Yago Felipe continues to be one of the main “waiters” of Fluminense in the season. The midfielder entered the field in 34 games and provided five assists for the Rio de Janeiro club.