With the help of Silveirinha, Donatela invades Flora’s mansion and terrorizes her by pretending to be a ghost.

In the soap opera The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Donatela (Claudia Raia) ended up faking his own death. In fact, she will take advantage of the fact that everyone thinks she is dead to gather everything she needs to prove her innocence.

One of the ex-dondoca’s first steps is to get revenge on Flora (Patrícia Pillar). For this, she will have the help of Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) and will be able to enter the ranch. Unaware that the woman is alive, the villain will appear at the mansion with records of Faísca e Espoleta, a duo she played with Donatela.

Not knowing that she will be being watched by her rival, Flora will assume to Silveirinha that Donatela has always had the most beautiful voice, and that she is not satisfied with her having abandoned her career. She will put on a record to play, but when the song ends, Donatela will continue singing.

See also – Flora tells Irene that Gonçalo cheated on her with Amelia for years and manages to separate them: “he wanted to marry her”

Flora, in turn, will be completely scared and will call Silveirinha to see if he is also hearing the voice. The butler, who by this point in the story will have switched sides, will lie to the woman saying no. Thus, the blonde will spend the night having scares.