With US$ 30 billion in its pocket, Saudi Arabia will create its own “Emirates”





Saudi Arabia is preparing to create a new international airline and that would not, per se, new feature. However, the Middle East media are indicating that the plans are really big and have a $30 billion fund to create a rival to Emirates and other Persian Gulf airlines such as Qatar Airways.

There have been rumors about the new airline since June 2021, but over the past 12 months, plans for the carrier have come to fruition behind closed doors, and a potential name has been decided upon, according to sources cited by Arabian Business. Funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the new airline is to be called “RIA”.

RIA will be based in Riyadh, which will act as the new gateway to the Kingdom’s tourism industry. There is no timetable for the launch of the RIA, but Saudi Arabia is investing $100 billion to overhaul its tourism industry and expects to have 30 million transit passengers passing through the country by 2030.

On the other hand, current national carrier Saudia will remain a traditional airline, with special prayer areas on board its aircraft, while RIA will try to emulate Emirates’ success with readily available alcohol and onboard social areas designed to attract travelers. international.

With cash in its pocket and a new appeal for tourism, Saudi Arabia could be making waves in world aviation soon.



