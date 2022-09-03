Without winning away for five games, Vasco loses prominence for the duel against Brusque

Cruz-Maltino has a difficult time playing away from São Januário and will have to overcome an important absence

O Vasco da Gama lives in a time of uncertainty. The team, at this moment, is directed by the technical assistant of the standing committee, Emílio Faro. After a good start in command, the defeats came and the complicated atmosphere came with it.

O Vasco enters the field this Saturday, the 3rd, at 4:30 pm, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, to face the brusquein a duel valid for the 28th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The club released, this Friday (1), the related.

With that, despair for some fans. O Vasco informed that baby will be spared from this match. Therefore, shirt 10 of the Maltese Cross will not even travel with the delegation.

“For the sequence of games, the athlete baby is not among those listed for the match against brusque“, informed the club in its social networks.

BAD PHASE AWAY FROM HOME

Without being able to count on one of its main players, the Vasco he will still have to break the fast he faces outside São Januário. O Maltese Cross comes from five consecutive defeats acting in the domain of their opponents.