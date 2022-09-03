Woman discovers 46 kg tumor when going to hospital to treat shortness of breath

A 45 year old woman was surprised when, when seeking medical attention due to shortness of breath, discovered a 46 kg tumor. The patient, whose identity was preserved, had no idea of ​​the pathology and thought she had only gained weight in recent years.





The case took place in Itaperuna, Rio de Janeiro. Responsible for the emergency surgery, the general surgeon of Hospital São José do Avaí, Glaucio Boechat, told Folha de Pernambuco which, in his 22-year career, was the first time he had operated on such a large tumor.





“It was the biggest tumor I’ve ever seen! Not just that I operated on! It was a great challenge that involved several teams”, he said.





According to the health professional, the patient was admitted to the hospital last Monday (29), with shortness of breath and anemia. She would have been taken to the Intensive Care Center (ICU) and, only after being stabilized, she was able to perform a CT scan that identified the tumor in her abdomen.





During the procedure, which lasted about two hours, the presence of 10 health professionals was necessary, among them the surgeon, three anesthesiologists, two surgical residents and four nursing assistants.





“Due to the severity of the condition and the increasing shortness of breath, we opted for surgery. The operation was extremely risky due to the size of the tumor and the patient’s condition […] We didn’t have much preparation, because the surgery was urgent. It was just time for the ICU doctors to compensate her a little and then we operated,” explained Boechat.









Woman did not suspect tumor

Also according to the surgeon, the patient, who is 1.45m tall and weighed around 150 kg, did not suspect she had the tumor. For the past five years, the woman believed she was just gaining weight, so she only sought health care when she began to experience difficulty breathing.





According to the doctor Glaucio Boechat, the surgery was a success. The patient is doing well and, despite still being in the ICU, she is already breathing without devices and continues talking and eating normally.

