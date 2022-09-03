Woman removes 46 kg tumor in emergency surgery in RJ







The patient only sought medical help because she was experiencing difficulty breathing. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @drglaucioboechat

A woman had to undergo emergency surgery at a hospital in the city of Itaperuna, in Rio de Janeiro, to remove a 46 kg tumor. According to the surgeon who performed the procedure, Glaucio Boechatthe 45-year-old patient is still hospitalized, but responding well to treatment and is already eating.

In an exclusive interview with Earth, Boechat explained that the woman had lived with the tumor for the past five years without suspecting it. “She thought she was gaining weight,” she says.





The surgery took about two hours, involving about 13 professionals to remove the tumor that weighed 46 kg. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @drglaucioboechat

The patient only sought medical help last Monday, 29, after experiencing difficulty breathing. “The condition was very serious, if we didn’t operate on her, she would run the risk of having a respiratory arrest”, says the doctor. In addition to difficulty breathing, the woman also had severe anemia.

The surgery took about two hours, involving about 13 professionals to remove the tumor that weighed 46 kg. “I had never seen a tumor of this size, I have never seen anything like it”, says the surgeon.

The doctor cannot say what caused the condition, as the biopsy result takes up to 20 days to be released. He, however, suspects that the tumor may be a fibroid that formed in the patient’s uterus. “If it’s really a fibroid, it’s one of the biggest ever operated on,” says Boechat.