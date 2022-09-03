Xamã arrives at Rock in Rio with indigenous rappers and the moral of having one of the hits of the year, ‘Malvadão 3’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Shaman started 2022 rapping with free verses pierce the style bubble in the charts, and reaches the end of the year with the same mission on stage at Rock in Rio. He sings on the Sunset Stage this Saturday (3) with the indigenous rappers Brô MC’s as guests.

“Malvadão 3” reached number 1 with very Brazilian quotes to “butt with yeast”, “bigodin finin” and “price of the ticket”. The rapper told the g1 podcast he heard his trajectory from the time he sold peanuts to his recent success. listen below and read more below:

Read the main topics of the conversation:

“All the songs I build are like a comic book. A lot of things are happening, it feels like those images are moving.

I create the melody and try to put words from the Brazilian daily life, which he uses daily. You charm the person with a nice melody and put in a text, a two-minute mini-script, and people identify with it.

I create in two ways. The beat is made by NeoBeats, DJ Gustah, the guys who produce for me. They create the melody and I write the lyrics on top. But a lot of the time I cut it over time.

I write a lot in ‘freestyle’: the first thing that comes to mind, the most spontaneous thing possible. Then, with time, you will embroider there. And the creation process is several. Sometimes I’m in the car looking out the window and something comes to my mind. There is no common method. ”

How was ‘Evil 3’ born?

“This one I wrote in a studio here in Rio with some friends. We always have a drink, listen to some beats and hang out in the studio, inventing melodies, freestyle.

And that’s how it came about in a very spontaneous way with friends, drinking, singing. Most of the cool songs, which I like, were created that way, in a really irresponsible way.

No ‘I’m going to do a song’, and sitting there waiting to do it. So it doesn’t work for me. It has to be a very spontaneous thing with friends drinking, singing, laughing. This song I think has this happy spirit. She was made with that energy.”

What are the references?

“I really, really like Black Alien. He was the person who inspired me the most, for sure. And international rock, because of the guitar melodies, I get a lot of reference.

And Brazilian music. What you’ve heard on your street, in a grocery store or on a Sunday show. The one that plays on the street, when you take a bus, in the car. That speaks of love, of life that is not always amazing, but is fun, of difficult achievements. From bossa nova to pagoda. Mix everything in the pan of an ordinary Brazilian.”

Why do you sing so much about ticket prices?

“I used to live in Sepetiba, West Zone of Rio, after the last train station, which is Santa Cruz. When I managed to get to the place, everything else was more relaxed.

From when I worked in a store until later, when I worked with music, it was always a very difficult thing for me to pass. Because she ate all the money I could make. It was the money for food, money for living, and the money for the ticket, which was 50% of that.”

“I talked about it in Poesia Acústica 6. Then it became a kind of catchphrase, and I did the same thing in Poesia Acústica Paris, where we were already at another point in our career.

As I always used to work in great need of public conductions, I think it’s fair to keep talking about it, it’s part of my history. How many other Brazilians must experience this?”

How was the beginning of the journey?

“I started working in a clothing store and rapped all day long. I discovered that I had the ability to make rhymes and sell things. I always had a problem approaching the person. ‘Buy this here’, and the person would get scared. But when arrived rhyming the person thought it was amazing and even bought it.

Then I started doing the rap battles. And I said: I’m going to be a musician. I left the store and started working on the trains and buses in Rio, earning an income to continue believing in the dream.

And instead of offering the stuff, ‘buy the peanut, the drop, the Halls’, I would rap the peanut seller’s flow. It was much easier to rhyme, the person already opens his heart. Then I started using it as a slogan in rap battles.

It was a resource I could get to sell what I needed. Then when I started making my songs I sold my ideas. I use this same approach to reach people. When you rhyme, sing, make everything more colorful.

The Student (first partner of a duo) was already more known, then we started to do some jobs. He knew the people from Cone Crew, and we recorded ‘God bless the ride’ at Mohamé’s studio, I think our first song. We had difficulties because, first, we didn’t know what we were doing. [risos]

I had no idea, it was more passion. And she lived in the West Zone, which was a hell of a lot. There was always the problem of tickets and timetables, the battle for the train that took four hours to arrive.”

“We sang in a lot of bad microphones in Rio. We did shows without a microphone, shows that were three paying. It was something very early on, to know if I was going to do it or not. It was two intense years.”

Want to take rap into the mainstream?