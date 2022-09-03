‘Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family’ pricing confirmed for first regions

Xbox has officially launched the Xbox Game Pass family plan, called Game Pass Friends & Family (Friends and Family) in Ireland and Colombia, likely on a trial basis before global release, not yet announced.

The Colombian price is $49,900 per month, which is about R$63.99 at current exchange rates. Another interesting thing is the Irish price, which is 21.99 euros per month, or R$120.00 at the current exchange rate. Note that the value changes a lot depending on the region. In Brazil, we believe it will be something between R$ 75.00.

What does the family plan offer? In addition to Game Pass Ultimatethe ability to share the signature with five different accounts, all with the same benefits as the Ultimate line. Otherwise, the offer is exactly the same as the individual subscription. So there is a chance to play all games included on console, PC and cloud, join the Xbox community, get all games added over the months, get EA Play titles, access discounts and get special bonuses offered by Xbox and its partners.

Regarding limitations, Xbox specifies that you can only be a member of one family group at a time; that the account holder can invite a maximum of four people at a time, which in total cannot exceed eight different people a year; that group members can join a group up to twice a year (this includes leaving and returning to the same group); that only the account holder can share Game Pass benefits via sharing (group members cannot share with other accounts).

Xbox Colombia also posted a tweet announcing the news, which was later deleted. Microsoft has not announced when the family plan will be available in the rest of the world.

