Xuxa is shocked by the attitude of singers with Bolsonaro and makes controversial speech

Xuxa Meneghel back to sting the government Bolsonaro when criticizing gospel singers for meeting with Michelle Bolsonaro, first lady. The blonde’s criticism was made in the comments of the post by Hermes Carvalho, who also questioned this moment.

He shared records of a meeting with 60 evangelical women, among them singers and pastors, including actress Karina Bacchi, which was held by Bolsonaro’s wife. Hermes opined that the idea was to win the female vote for her husband.

In the comments, Xuxa stated: “They are interested, because if they didn’t, they wouldn’t be able to be on this gentleman’s side.”

In addition to the presenter, other followers and artists criticized the meeting. “People dance to the music. In Dilma’s time, praise was one and now it’s another. Go figure”, declared Mr. Drop.

“The rich part of the gospel has always had a side. The Power Side added a follower, critical of President Bolsonaro.

The outburst approved by Xuxa

In the post, Hermes Carvalho reported that the meeting took place two days after the Band debate in which Bolsonaro was accused of misogyny when attacking journalist Vera Magalhães.

“The meeting was organized by First Lady Michelle, who is active in the re-election campaign in an attempt to win the female vote for her husband. Some of these singers who today support the current president, referring to the PT as a party of darkness, also met with then president Dilma Rousseff during her term “said.

He further stated: “The apostle Valnice Milhomes, known for having already prophesied and wrong the date of Jesus’ return, said at the meeting that God had already spoken to her that darkness would not rule the country again. The singer @cassianecantora referring to the current government, quoted a biblical passage that says that when the just rule, the people rejoice, but when the unjust rule, the people groan.

“I wonder if she and her colleagues would not have heard the groans of the more than 680,000 fatalities of COVID-19. By the way, as these same singers who showed so much affection to Dilma, can today support the man who wished her to die of a heart attack or cancer”vented.