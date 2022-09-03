“You are going to be a grandmother”; Juliette can’t stand it and reveals unexpected news to her mother; celebrities react

without humor, Juliette prepared a surprise for his mother, the Dona Fatima. THE singer He also took the opportunity to share everything with his Instagram followers. In a video posted on her profile, she showed her mother opening a gift box, with something very unusual inside.

Dona Fatima won pink and blue baby shoes, indicating that Juliette would be pregnant. “You’re going to be a grandmother!”joked to singer. The “Big Brother Brasil 21” champion added that she was expecting twins, a boy and a girl. Surprised, her mother congratulated her daughter.

Soon after, Juliette took advantage and went “to get their babies”. Then the singer appeared with two puppies, a female and a male, surprising the mother. “I thought they were from real babies…”said Dona Fatimareally believing that the daughter would be pregnant.

The video was posted on the profile of Juliette of Instagram and has already rocked, having more than 150 thousand likes. Among the comments, several celebrities reacted. “Wonderful”wrote Pabllo Vittar. “Hahahahahahhahahahaha amorrrrr our family growing is so beautiful all this!”commented Thank you Massaferarecalling a dating request he received from the ex-BBB.