Young man goes viral with tattoo for Justin Bieber amid comments about show cancellation: ‘I hope it happens’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Victoria Sancam is 20 years old and is one of Justin Bieber’s fans who is looking forward to the singer’s performance in São Paulo.

Bieber, who performs at Rock in Rio this Sunday (4), has two presentations scheduled in the capital of São Paulo on September 14 and 15.

This Friday (2), there were some comments about the possibility of Bieber not returning to São Paulo for these two presentations. No information has been confirmed by the singer’s team.

But Victoria, who had just gotten a tattoo of the singer’s face and the date of the performance for which she has tickets purchased, took to Twitter and wrote the following message:

“Come on, he won’t cancel. I just tattooed the fucking date of the show. I’m going to cry, stop! Justin Bieber, you can’t do this to me.”

Less than 24 hours later, the post already had more than 27,000 likes.

To g1Victoria explained that she got the tattoo on Friday (2), shortly before seeing the cancellation comments.

“I got the tattoo yesterday. I left there, went to dinner with my family, my parents, and I was celebrating at karaoke when, suddenly, I got on Twitter, saw that everything was commenting on the possible cancellation and then I made that tweet. In a minute already had 5 thousand people commenting”, said Victoria.

She also explained that, in addition to the date of the show, she tattooed the “V”, which is the first letter of her name, and the “N”, in honor of her cousin and best friend Nicolas, with whom she goes to the show.

Victoria said that she does not intend to make any changes to the tattoo in the event of the official cancellation of the show.

“If the show gets cancelled, I’m going to keep the tattoo that way, because in itself, it already had a very important purpose,” he said.

“She already meant a lot to me, because it was Justin’s first show I was going to, because I could never go. And because it was with my cousin, who is also a fan. So it would be a very special moment for both of us. . So I’ll keep it that way.”

She also stated that she is very excited for the presentation and, like all fans, hopes that everything is just rumors.

“I hope the show isn’t cancelled.”

Even if it doesn’t happen, Victoria won’t be without a Justin Bieber show.

Because of the repercussion with the tattoo and the tweet, she has just received an invitation to accompany Rock in Rio.

During the conversation with g1, she warned: “I’m already packing”.

Minutes earlier, she had explained that she was feeling “fulfilled” to see that the tattoo had gone viral.

“Because people are seeing my love for him. And also many people have come to my social networks, they are commenting that they liked my stuff. So I was also very happy to be opening many doors for me, because I have this visibility.”