Young man should receive R$ 1 billion after having father recognized by Justice







Young man was recognized as the son of businessman Eggon João da Silva Photo: Reproduction / Weg

A court agreement that lasted for years in the Justice of Santa Catarina ensured that the young Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28, inherits about R$ 1 billion as an inheritance after being recognized as the son of Eggon da Silva, one of the richest entrepreneurs. of State. The billionaire died in 2015 at the age of 85.

The agreement was revealed by journalist Lauro Jardim, columnist for the newspaper “O Globo”. According to him, since the death of Eggon, who was one of the three founders of Weg, – one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world -, his inventory had not been completed because of the dispute involving his inheritance, which has five other children with his wife, in addition to the child out of wedlock.

Lucas had filed a lawsuit for recognition of the rights, initiating the process. He must receive the amount due in installments.

who was entrepreneur

According to information from Weg, Eggon João da Silva was born on October 17, 1929, in what is now the municipality of Schröeder, north of Santa Catarina, at the age of 13, in a notary’s office in Jaraguá do Sul.

In 1957, after 14 years at the main bank in the state, he became a partner at João Wiest & Cia. Ltd., a company specialized in the production of exhaust pipes for vehicles, then with 8 employees. Four years later, Eggon leaves the company, which already had 150 employees, to face the biggest challenge of his career.

In September 1961, together with Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus, he founded WEG, which at the time produced only electric motors. Until 1989, Eggon held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company, leading it to be among the largest in the sector, with an outstanding participation in the national and international market.

From 1989 to 2004, he was chairman of WEG’s Board of Directors. But Eggon João da Silva’s trajectory is not only linked to WEG. The businessman was on the boards of four large companies – Oxford, Tigre, Marisol, and Perdigão, having even held the position of CEO between 1994 and 1995, at which time he fulfilled a tough mission of financial recovery of the company.

His most famous phrase remained as a teaching to future generations: “When machines are lacking, you can buy them; if you don’t have money, you can borrow it; but men you cannot buy or borrow, and motivated men are the foundation of success.”