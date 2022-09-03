In scenes that aired recently on “Pantanal”, Roberto (Gabriel Santana) showed that he really is the son of tenorio (Murilo Benicio). When going out with their father, the two came across the jaguar in which Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) was incarnated. In cold blood, the young man shot the animal, killing it.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) was devastated to discover that her mother had been murdered a second time. However, the woman Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will have contact with Maria Marruá coming soon, according to columnist André Romano, from “TV Observatory”.

In scenes that should air from next weekthe girl will have one more conversation with the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) about the mother. Juma will be shocked to discover that her mother was no longer incarnated in the jaguar and that she will be reincarnated in her daughter, the result of her relationship with Jove.

“When I killed the jaguar, your mother wasn’t in her anymore… For certain questions, there’s no answer… But you take good care of that jaguar that you’re carrying in your belly… You’re going to give birth to her in the water… Like your mother You gave birth, Juma Marruá… Don’t forget that… Inté, Juma”will count the old man from the riverleaving Juma without ground.