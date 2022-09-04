10 Bacon Recipes to Warm the Heart of Bacon Lovers

What is Bacon Day? If you ask an American today, he will surely show the smoked pork strips clinking in the frying pan to celebrate, this Saturday, the love of the delicacy.

That’s because, in the United States, Bacon Day is celebrated on the Saturday before Labor Day, which always falls on the first Monday in September.

O holiday informal in honor of the delicacy is recent. It was born in the 2000s, when a group of Massachusetts students decided that bacon is so, so good that it deserved a day in their ode. And what started out as a high school prank ended up gaining fame.

Around here, there are those who follow the North American version or prefer to celebrate on August 31st — well, even more fixed, with no very certain origin and a hand in the wheel for the marketing departments.

like good bacon lovers, fans of smoked pork in all its versions, we defend that any day can be, yes, Bacon Day. And there will be no shortage of recipes to celebrate. Here we have selected 10 of our favorites, from appetizers to desserts:

From scratch

Have you ever thought about making bacon from scratch at home? It’s not that easy, we admit, but who else can say they make their own bacon? Prove your true love for him with this artisanal preparation.

to snack

Bacon and sausage, a perfect duo? In this delicacy they turn into a mini medallion to be tasted in a mouthful along with pepper jelly.

To go with

Bacon mayonnaise. Need I say more? It enters the mix with potent flavors like paprika and black pepper to create the ideal garnish for hamburgers.

To share

Who is in the fat is to be smeared. You deserve to nibble on these fries with a generous topping of cheddar cream and, of course, crispy bacon on top.

to stuff

This stuffed potato recipe can be made on the grill — and enter as a different side dish to barbecue — or in the conventional oven and combines the flavor of bacon with cream cheese and mozzarella.

to farofar

And since we are in the barbecue sector, how about a farofinha with smoked bacon to accompany meats and appetizers? Here it comes in crushed, not in cubes, to add the flavor to the farofa.

to pout

The name of the recipe is this very complicated one below. But from French to good Portuguese: a delicious cumbuca mounted with slices of boiled potatoes, sautéed bacon and onions, cheese and sour cream. All gratin. Fantastic!

to flambé

Burger goes with bacon, everyone knows and does it. But what about flaming the bacon with whiskey before assembling the sandwich? This recipe below teaches the step by step:

To warm

Did the cold hit? A soup gives energy and warms the body. Is there bacon in it? So it also warms the hearts of bacon lovers.

to dare

A fan who is a fan finds a way to put bacon on everything, even dessert. In the case of this recipe, it complements another national passion: the brigadeiro.