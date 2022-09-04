11 real estate funds with dividends of up to 15% for September, according to Ativa – Money Times

Real estate funds: Ativa adds HSI Mall and Pátria Logística to the September portfolio (Image: Unsplash/Luana Azevedo)

THE Activate Investments made two exchanges in your recommended wallet of real estate funds (FIIs) for September.

For the month, the broker withdrew the positions in the funds More Real Estate Receivables (MORC11) and Iridium (IRIM11) to include HSI Mall (HSML11) and Homeland Logistics (PATL11). The exchange is carried out in search of more discounted FIIs.

Analysts explain that the withdrawal of IRIM11 is due to having a premium, while the MORC11 leaves because it should suffer from the deflation movement of the months of July and August.

In August, the brokerage’s FII portfolio appreciated by 7.7%, while the Index of Real Estate Investment Funds (IFIX) increased by 5.8%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 8.6%, compared to the 6.1% increase in its benchmark index.

See the recommended real estate funds for September:

BackgroundtickerWeightDividend Yield 12M
CSHG Real EstateHGRE1110%7.6%
CRI High Grade MahoganyMGCR11 10%13.5%
HSI MallHSML11 10%7.7%
BTG Pactual Corporate Office FundBRCR117.5%8.2%
Homeland LogisticsPATL1110%8.8%
Guardian LogisticsGALG117.5%10.8%
Bresco LogísticaBRCO115%7%
Actual Asset TGTGAR1110%12.8%
OurinvestOUJP1110%14.9%
VBI Prime PropertiesPVBI11 10%6.8%
Mauá Capital Real Estate ReceivablesMCCI1110%12.6%

