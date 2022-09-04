11 real estate funds with dividends of up to 15% for September, according to Ativa – Money Times

THE Activate Investments made two exchanges in your recommended wallet of real estate funds (FIIs) for September.

For the month, the broker withdrew the positions in the funds More Real Estate Receivables (MORC11) and Iridium (IRIM11) to include HSI Mall (HSML11) and Homeland Logistics (PATL11). The exchange is carried out in search of more discounted FIIs.

Analysts explain that the withdrawal of IRIM11 is due to having a premium, while the MORC11 leaves because it should suffer from the deflation movement of the months of July and August.

In August, the brokerage’s FII portfolio appreciated by 7.7%, while the Index of Real Estate Investment Funds (IFIX) increased by 5.8%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 8.6%, compared to the 6.1% increase in its benchmark index.

See the recommended real estate funds for September:

Background ticker Weight Dividend Yield 12M CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 10% 7.6% CRI High Grade Mahogany MGCR11 10% 13.5% HSI Mall HSML11 10% 7.7% BTG Pactual Corporate Office Fund BRCR11 7.5% 8.2% Homeland Logistics PATL11 10% 8.8% Guardian Logistics GALG11 7.5% 10.8% Bresco Logística BRCO11 5% 7% Actual Asset TG TGAR11 10% 12.8% Ourinvest OUJP11 10% 14.9% VBI Prime Properties PVBI11 10% 6.8% Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables MCCI11 10% 12.6%

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.