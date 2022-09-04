3 weight loss tips that really work, according to nutritionists

Moon diet, soup diet, intermittent fasting, total fasting… These are some weight loss techniques that were widely publicized about 10 years ago. However, with the advancement of studies by nutrologists, nutritionists and other scientists, restrictive diets and unsupervised fasting have become techniques not recommended for normal individuals who wish to lose weight. Check now the nutritionist tips for weight loss that are really efficient.

Healthy weight loss: Tips that work

First, it is necessary to understand that weight loss is not only related to the food plan that the person will follow. The act of losing weight with health is related to a set of factors, such as the practice of physical exercises, balanced diet (and this includes carbohydrates and fats!) and, preferably, therapeutic follow-up. So, focus on these tips below:

Increase fiber intake

Fibers are large sets of carbohydrates that are not digested by our bodies. This can scare some people who want to lose weight, after all, it seems like a paradox: “how am I going to lose weight if I’m eating so much carbohydrate?”. But don’t worry, because, as said, these carbohydrates are not digested. And, for this reason, they help regulate blood glucose and slow down digestion, leaving you feeling fuller for longer and preventing food compulsion and exaggeration in the amount of food.

Long period of restriction generates compulsion

This phrase has become a cliché, but it is still true. Excessive restriction can be counterproductive, after all, people who are not used to – and don’t need to – definitively abandon certain foods tend to see eating plans as a terror, as too arduous a task. Therefore, when they can eat what they like so much, they tend to “enjoy too much”. You can eat your chocolate, but fractionate the portion and don’t exaggerate.

Pay attention to what you’re eating

The process of eating is related not only to the mechanical act, but also to the mental one. Eating with awareness, avoiding distractions such as conversations, television or cell phone is, in addition to a meditative process, very important to know the exact portion that brings you satiety. That way, it prevents you from eating too little – which could be a problem in the future – or eating too much – which could go against your goal.