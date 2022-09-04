30% of cases get worse with incorrect medication use







The interruption in the use of one or more drugs prescribed for patients with heart failure is behind 30% of cases of worsening of the syndrome, according to a study presented this Saturday, 27, at a congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), with data from 51 public and private hospitals in 21 cities in Brazil.

Also according to the study, about 50% of patients with the syndrome do not receive guidance on the correct use of their medication. In addition to outlining a profile of patients with insufficiency, who are predominantly elderly, another highlight of the survey is the high in-hospital mortality.

In addition to abandoning medication, infections were responsible for worsening the condition in 23% of cases, followed by cardiac arrhythmias (12.5%) and increased water and sodium intake (8.9%). The mortality rate identified by the research was 12.6%, a rate that is more than double that found in American and European records.

According to those responsible for the survey, adherence to treatment cannot be considered the sole responsibility of the patient: “It is necessary that they receive appropriate instruction on the correct use of medications and that they be oriented on how to recognize worsening of symptoms and on future consultations.

However, just over 50% of patients receive guidance on the use of medications and 44% on the identification of symptoms and future consultations”, explains Alexandre Biasi, superintendent of Teaching and Research at Hospital do Coração (Hcor), who worked in the conducting and managing data.

He also points out that there is room to improve care for hospitalized patients with this heart disease: “There is an expectation that features such as apps that receive patient data (such as weight and blood pressure) and medication use and generate search recommendations for medical care can improve the quality of life and survival of patients with heart failure”. According to the superintendent, Hcor has participated in a study that evaluates this type of intervention and its effectiveness.

The mean age of patients was 64 years, with 73% over 75 years and 60% women. The most frequent causes of decreased heart function were coronary artery disease (30%), arterial hypertension (20%), cardiac dilatation (15%), heart valve disease (12%) and Chagas disease (11%). The study involved a follow-up of patients between 2011 and 2012.

Risk of death

According to information considered in the study, heart failure is one of the main causes of hospitalization among South Americans. In 2020, according to data from DataSUS, from the Ministry of Health, heart failure was the cause of 27,775 deaths across the country.

“The burden becomes even more significant when we consider that nearly 50% of all hospitalized patients with this diagnosis are readmitted within 90 days of hospital discharge, and that this hospital readmission is one of the main risk factors for death in this syndrome” , says the study.







