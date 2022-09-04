4 Common and Subtle Signs You’re in a Toxic Relationship

Anyone is liable to get into a toxic relationship, loving or not. To make matters worse, people often don’t even realize that their partner has a controlling behavior, as these signs can be subtle, yet dangerous. With that in mind, we prepared this article with common signs of a toxic relationship.

Read more: Watch out! Know the 5 red flags of a relationship

Many of us view a controlling partner as someone who openly scolds everyone in their path, is physically aggressive, or constantly makes threats or ultimatums. While these signs are really concerning, there are many additional signs that can show up quite differently.

4 Subtle and Very Common Signs Your Partner Is Controlling

Controlling people use a whole arsenal of tools to dominate their partners. Sometimes emotional manipulation is complex enough that the person being controlled doesn’t even realize what’s going on. Check out some behaviors below:

Isolates you from friends and family

It may start subtly, but it’s usually the first step for a controlling person. Their goal is to get you out of their support network, therefore, so that you are less likely or able to drop them.

Veiled or overt threats

Some people think that threats need to be physical in nature to be problematic. But there are threats that can be just as emotionally manipulative as the threat of physical violence. For example, a person may be threatened with losing their home, access to their children, or financial support if they leave (or are left by) their controlling or abusive partner. Whether or not this will happen is just a way for the controller to get what it wants.

Use guilt as a ruse

Many controlling people are skilled at making their partner’s own emotions work in their favor. These people manipulate your feelings and make you feel guilty about everyday events, just to get you under control.

Hyperactive jealousy, accusations, or paranoia

A partner’s jealousy can even be considered cute at the beginning of a relationship, but depending on how it occurs, it should also be viewed with care. If this person sees every interaction you have as flirting or blames you for innocent interactions, he must be insecure, anxious, competitive, or even paranoid. So be aware that if this pattern becomes present and constant in your relationship, these controlling people are probably trying to gain control over you too.