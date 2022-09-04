5G: Ultraveloz Internet debuts in Natal for 17 of the 36 neighborhoods – 09/03/2022 – News

On Thursday, TRIBUNA DO NORTE reported that 5G would be covering only 15 neighborhoods, according to a list sent by operators TIM and Vivo. Claro confirmed the launch of the technology, but only informed the locations of the coverage of its service on Friday (2). In this first stage, the operator will make the technology available to seven districts of Natal. Of this total, only two locations (Cidade Alta and Ribeira) will have the operator’s exclusive coverage. Vivo will make the signal available for four neighborhoods and TIM for 15. The list of neighborhoods served, by operator, is at the end of this article, as informed by the companies.

The expectation, now, is with the expansion of the coverage radius. According to Anatel’s rules, providers have until November 28 to complete the total structure of the capital to activate the service. The operators responsible for the service, Claro, TIM and Vivo, exposed to TRIBUNA DO NORTE their expectations regarding the implementation of the technology in RN and its expansion over the coming months.

In an interview with TRIBUNA DO NORTE, Claro’s regional director, André Peixoto, clarified that there is a plan for 5G coverage in Natal and that the structure for providing the service is ready. “The system is ready, we have already tested it and made the necessary final adjustments to already be offering 5G speed. So, we have already experienced high speeds, in Natal, but still on a test basis, making some angulations. But, officially it will be Monday that it should go on the air.”, explained the director.

Karina Tenório, regional director of Vivo, said that the company is already working on expanding the 5G signal to other areas of the city. “Vivo’s 5G is available to all the company’s customers. To access it, you must have a compatible device – Vivo has 50 models in its portfolio – and be within the coverage area, without extra charges for access”, said the director. Currently, Vivo has around three million customers (B2C) with 5G compatible devices across the country.

“Vivo started activation at the beginning of December last year, after being the company that won the most frequencies during the Anatel auction – whose total investment was R$ 4.5 billion (including about R$ 3.5 billion in financial contributions to EAF and EACE for the fulfillment of obligations) – using the 2.3GHz band in some capitals. Since the beginning of July, we have started to activate our network on the 3.5GHz frequency, in the capitals, using NSA and SA technologies”, she said.

From the capitals of the Northeast, they will receive 5G starting this Monday, Natal, Recife and Fortaleza. The order was defined by Anatel. “We had been planning this for a while, but we are following the schedule of cities by Anatel”, explained the regional director of Claro, André Peixoto. The cities of Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória already have stations of this technology in operation.

The official release for the activation of stations with 5G technology was approved on Thursday (1st), by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), of the National Telecommunications (Anatel).

The fifth generation of mobile internet is already offered by some operators, however, it is used in 4G frequencies and 5G antennas, not being characterized as pure 5G. The new tool offers an average speed of 1 Gigabit (Gbps), ten times higher than the 4G signal, with the possibility of reaching up to 20 Gbps. In addition, the signal has lower latency (delay) in data transmission. “The more speed, the less latency in the transmission, so you can make more applications, you can deliver more content, you can provide better experiences and that’s what 5G in practice will do,” said André Peixoto.

With the arrival of 5G, Natal will be on the map of technological advancement. In total, with the completion of this stage, which has a maximum term until November 28, there will be at least 33 stations operating fifth-generation internet in the capital. With that, says the director, “the new tool will bring improvements to the sectors of industry, agribusiness, health, retail, finance and smart cities”.

Arrival of 5G expands horizons in the state

Embratel’s Marketing Director, Alexandre Gomes, explained that the arrival of 5G in Rio Grande do Norte is a way of expanding not only technological horizons, but also economic ones. The new tool will be able to leverage the state in the corporate, industrial and tourist areas. “Embratel will provide this digital infrastructure necessary for this market development, enabling the creation of new business models of capacity in a highly digitized and innovative future”, he said. 5G will use fiber optic cables and antennas for signal transmission. The model is almost 100 times faster than 4G. In this way, the new technology will allow the connection of devices and equipment such as home appliances and cars to the internet, expanding automation in various sectors, such as industry and even medical care. “The arrival of this generation in the most varied segments of the economy and in general makes everyone for industry 4.0, science, agriculture, entertainment, utilities, logistics, they will go through a much faster digitalization process, perhaps never seen before. And 5G favors the creation of new solutions to transform the way companies and public institutions operate”, declared Gomes. According to the 5G auction notice, operators follow the determination to install an antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants. By the end of the project implementation, in 2029, which is Anatel’s deadline, it is expected that the fifth generation internet will arrive in municipalities with less than 30 thousand inhabitants.

5G drives the used cell phone market

Used cell phones gain space in 2022, driven both by the desire for a device compatible with the new 5G internet and by the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians, who are looking for alternatives to smartphones that start from R$ 1 thousand and can reach R$ 15.5 thousand. The cheapest 5G phones on the market today are the Galaxy M23, from Samsung, and the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which sell for up to R$1,500. On used product websites, you can find devices with 5G from R$650, such as Motorola’s Moto G 5G. The average price of the cell phone category in Brazil was R$ 1,845.25 in 2021, up 19.51% compared to 2020, according to consultancy IDC. Of the more than 40,000 mobile ads on OLX’s sales platform, half are already 5G-compatible smartphones. According to Regina Botter, general manager of OLX, normally the price of a used cell phone on the company’s digital platform can be up to 38% lower than that of a new one. “An item can have three or four useful lives. On average, our consumers have R$ 4 thousand in products that they no longer use and can be marketed as used. extra money for those who have something to sell”, he says. Reinaldo Sakis, market research manager at IDC, says that, in addition to the interest in looking for a device compatible with the new mobile internet network, Brazilians need to spend less, which leads to the search for used cell phones. “The trend of sales growth of used cell phones has to do with the national moment. Brazilians do not have enough income to buy a new smartphone, but it is a necessary product”, says Sakis. According to research by IDC, the revenue of the used smartphone market in Brazil was estimated at R$ 2.8 billion in 2021, with an expectation of reaching R$ 5 billion in 2024. platforms Listed on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, Allied Tecnologia, which operates in the distribution of electronics in the country, notes that the average spend on the purchase of devices rose from R$506 in the second quarter of 2021 to R$750 in 2022. At the end of last year, the company announced the acquisition of Brused, which buys and sells used iPhones. In June, the company launched a new e-commerce portal, Trocafy, where it will sell products from all brands. Like Trocafy, Trocafone buys cell phones and renovates them to resell them with quality and guarantee certification. “We have already gone through the migration to 4G in the past. What happens in these changes is that most operators want to migrate their customer base to the new technology. This increases the number of used devices in the inventory”, says Guille Freire, co-founder and CEO of the company. (AE) List of Neighborhoods that will receive 5G:

Candelaria (TIM)

Lagoa Nova (TIM, CLARO and VIVO)

New Discovery (TIM)

Tirol (TIM, CLARO and VIVO)

Petrópolis (TIM E CLARO)

Capim Macio (TIM)

Center (TIM)

Ponta Negra (TIM and VIVO)

Rosemary (TIM AND CLARO)

Neopolis (TIM)

Lagoa Seca (TIM and VIVO)

Pajuçara (TIM)

Mother Luiza (TIM)

Red Clay (TIM)

Redinha (TIM)

Upper City (CLEAR)

Ribeira (CLEAR)



Open TV

Whoever receives the broadcasts of TV Aberta through the satellite dish needs to adapt the equipment to avoid possible interference. Enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) who receive a satellite TV signal can request a free kit for adapting the equipment to Siga Antenado, the trade name of EAF. It is essential to schedule the installation of new equipment. More information on the Siga Antenado website or by calling 0800-729-2404.

