7 Google Assistant functions that will help you a lot on tours | Productivity

Google Assistant, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, can be a very useful tool for planning trips and organizing tours. With it, it is possible to check the weather forecast, check nearby tourist attractions and even search for parking spaces by voice command. Also, the functionality can set activity reminders, send messages to invite friends and suggest itineraries to get to a place, which can facilitate route planning. Here are seven features of the Google assistant that can be very useful when walking around.

Google Assistant: see how to use the tool to explore new places and plan tours

It is possible to use the Google Assistant to search for tourist attractions and plan tours in a simple and practical way on the cell phone – which can be very useful when traveling to places still unknown, for example. With the tool, the user can find out where the best restaurants, the most important museums and other most visited tourist attractions are located in certain areas.

To do this, just activate the assistant with the command “Ok, Google” and then ask: “what are the tourist attractions closest to me?” or “What are the best restaurants in the area I’m in?” for example. The Google assistant will then return the search with several options, which can help the user to schedule tours.

Asking for suggestions for nearby places to visit Google Assistant

2. Set appointment reminders

Setting up reminders in Google Assistant can be a good way to organize and schedule appointments. The procedure is simple and still serves to keep the travel itinerary well structured.

To do this, activate the assistant with the command “Ok Google” and then say “remind me of…” completing the sentence with the scheduled activity, including day and time. You can say something like “remind me to visit Escadaria Selarón on September 2 at 3pm”, for example.

Using Google Assistant to set up reminders

3. Ask for the best route to get there

You can also use Google Assistant to consult the best routes to get to a place, such as avoiding traffic or checking the easiest route. To do this, simply activate the wizard and ask “What is the best route to get to/to [nome do local]?”.

The platform will return with information about the traffic and will offer different options for means of transport, such as car, bus and even on foot. To check the maps with more detailed routes and data, just tap “Start”.

Checking itineraries via Google Assistant

4. Check the weather forecast to schedule

Checking the weather forecast is also a procedure that can be done by the Google Assistant, an action that is also very useful when planning tours. To check whether it should rain or shine on your travel days, activate the assistant and say “Weather forecast”. It will return with information about maximum and minimum temperatures and sky characteristics. Also, if you are not at the tour location, you can consult the data by saying “Weather forecast in [nome do local]”.

Checking the weather forecast using Google Assistant

5. Check the possibility of parking in the area

Those who will travel by car and need to check if there are parking lots close to the places of the tours, can also count on the help of Google Assistant. With it, it is possible to check the garages and stopping points near the tourist attractions. So, to check for nearby vacancies, activate the assistant and say “Which parking lots are close to [nome do local]?” or “there are vacancies close to [nome do loca]?”.

Checking for nearby parking lots

6. Ask for information about tourist attractions or historical events

You can also search for landmarks or historical events using the Google assistant. A tourist who is passing through Rio de Janeiro and wants to know more about the history of the construction of Christ the Redeemer, for example, can ask the application “why was Christ the Redeemer built?”.

Checking information about tourist attractions

7. Send message to invite someone

If you want, you can also send messages and invite friends for tours through Google Assistant. To do this, just activate it by saying “Ok Google” and then trigger the command “send a message to [nome do contato]”. Then, describe the content of the message and confirm sending with the “Confirm” command.

If you want to send the invitation through a messaging application, just include the name of the platform in the voice command. For example: “send a message to [nome do contato] by WhatsApp” and then dictate the message.

Sending messages from the Google Assistant

