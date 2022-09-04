7 Vitamin B12 Rich Foods to Reduce Fatigue and Prevent Anemia

Vitamin B12 is related to good cognitive functioning and the formation of blood cells, and its deficiency is one of the causes of anemia. Therefore, it is very important to know what are the sources of vitamin B12 to consume the recommended amount of this nutrient every day and keep your health up to date.

Foods Rich in Vitamin B12: What Are They?

Also known as cobalamin, vitamin B12 is a nutrient found only in foods of animal origin, so strict vegetarians and vegans need to do nutritional monitoring to define the best form of supplementation.

Regarding the recommendations, the guidelines that establish the ideal amount of intake of each nutrient per day define that for adult women and men the recommended daily intake of vitamin B12 is only 2.4 micrograms per day. Here are the main dietary sources of this nutrient.

1. Red meat

Red meat is the biggest source of vitamin B12. However, consumption of this type of meat should be moderate and you should opt for leaner cuts, since beef is associated with the emergence of chronic diseases and cardiovascular problems due to the high amount of saturated fat.

2. milk

Milk and dairy products are good sources of vitamin B12, in addition to other super important nutrients for health such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Therefore, include these foods in your diet, giving preference to skimmed versions, if you want to control your saturated fat intake.

3. egg

Chicken eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B12, more specifically the yolk, in addition to having an affordable price and combining with various preparations. You can consume boiled, scrambled, poached eggs, among other ways.

4. Liver

The liver is the storage place for various nutrients, so it is a viscera that must be part of the diet. In addition to being rich in B12, it also contains iron, vitamins A, E and K, among other micronutrients.

5. Chicken heart

Chicken heart is also rich in vitamin B12, so if you love a heart skewer, know that it is contributing to good cognitive performance and preventing possible anemia.

6. Sardines

Fish are also a source of vitamin B12, in addition to having polyunsaturated fats that are good for heart health. Therefore, you can invest not only in sardines, but in tuna, salmon, among other fish of your choice.

7. Seafood

Shellfish, in addition to being delicious, are rich in important nutrients such as cobalamin and selenium. So, if it’s easy to find these foods where you live, you can buy them to help you achieve your daily intake of B12.