8 Old Games That I Missed

Consoles tend to have a life cycle, which for some is very long, for others not so much. However, it is undeniable that each of them has enough power to captivate crowds.

Therefore, this special material of the Voxel brings 8 old games that left memories, whether for its difficulty, characters, soundtrack or any other reason justified only by yourself. Check out!

1. EarthBound

This is another one of those cases of very good series that Nintendo unfortunately decided to leave in the past. And for gamers, that’s really a shame.

EarthBound it’s the kind of RPG that completely escapes conventionality. Here, we control four kids who eat hamburgers to recover their energy and fight against opponents like crazy hippies, bees and aliens.

Something worth noting are all pop culture references – including Beatles and the Loch Ness Monster – and a final battle that also delivers a unique experience where you don’t have to hit your opponent.

two. Against

Old games in the famous “one man army” style gained popularity with some franchises in the 90s, being Against one of the main.

The idea here is quite simple: shoot everything that moves, collect different weapons and, of course, be careful not to get hit in the process. At the end of each stage, there was a confrontation with a boss.where we usually lost more lives, we were angry and today we miss them.

3. breath of fire

In the 90s, Capcom was well known for its fighting games, mega man and a few others involving Disney franchises. Along the way, she decided to give players a totally different project: an RPG.

From these efforts were born some titles in the series breath of firein which we control a protagonist who always calls himself Ryu and can transform into a dragon. In each game of the series we have changes of villains and team membersbut features like unique abilities for allies are always present.

The Japanese producer even released a smartphone version that unfortunately got stuck in Japan, but what fans really want is a sequel to the old games that ended up being missed by many.

4. Ragnarok Online

Ragnarok Online It still stands firm in our country and in some other territories, but it is undeniable that, currently, it no longer has the same appeal that we saw between 2004 and 2010.

There are countless battles in the Wars of the Imperium, spending several minutes to get 1% experience at level 98 and then getting angry because, for a small mistake, all your work went down the drain… In fact, this was the first MMORPG of many people and missed you!

5. GunBound

At the height of lan houses, in addition to Counter-Strike another well-known game was GunBound.

The logic here was quite simple: choose a vehicle and head to the rooms in battles against other playersalways with the aim of destroying the opponent or making him fall into a hole.

The good part: even those with a dial-up connection were able to have fun here, which helped make it even more popular.

6. Revenge of the Shinobi

One of the great classics of the Mega Drive, it caught the attention of many because of its stages that involved platforms and combats against various enemies.

To help on this journey, we have the opportunity to use kunais, the sword and mystic arts to finish off opponents – and all this set to a soundtrack enjoyed by many to this day.

Too bad we never heard anything more about this series, which was successful among the many old games released on Sega’s late 16-bit console.

7. Phantasy Star

Okay, maybe we’re talking about a series that remains active. However, those who are “old” certainly miss the old games of the series, when everything was resolved in turn-based RPG battles.

The first four titles in the series had a very firm grip within science fiction, in addition to bringing turn-based combat and varied environments for exploration.

Another important point here was the possibility to combine the characters’ spells and techniques, generating even more powerful blows.

8. Chrono Trigger

And, of course, we couldn’t finish this list without mentioning one of the favorite old games of a lot of the public.

Many fans still dream of the moment when the Square Enix will announce a remake of Chrono Trigger, while others think he doesn’t need anything like that.

Anyway, it is undoubtedly one of the old games that was missed, whether for the plot, characters, multiple endings or even the music.

And you, remember more old games that you missed? Share your opinion with other readers on the social networks of voxel.