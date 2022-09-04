9 appliances that consume the most electricity in your home

Finding a way to save energy at home is always good for the light bill to get as low as possible, isn’t it? However, not everyone knows which appliances use the most electricity at home, so they let them consume energy at will. See how important it is to know how to identify them? Take a look at our list.

Read more: With these tips you will save more energy when using the washing machine

How to find out energy consumption

The seal of the National Electric Energy Conservation Program (Procel) has been mandatory for years, so it needs to be present on all electrical appliances, since it will indicate the amount of electricity that is consumed by each one.

In addition, it displays indicators from A to E to represent the consumption levels of each appliance, for example. The former is the most efficient and consumes less while the latter is just the opposite. The website also provides additional information about the product. For example:

The make and model of the electronic;

Energy consumption (kWh/month);

The power consumption in mode stand-by (off, but still plugged in);

Other technical specifications.

Higher consumption with these electrical appliances

Electric stove and oven;

Electric shower and faucet;

Clothes dryer;

Dishwasher;

Microwave oven;

Air conditioning;

Vacuum Cleaner;

Washing machine;

Iron.

Lower consumption with these electrical appliances

Led lamps;

Blender;

notebook;

TV.

Curiosity: the appliances in stand by consume electricity.

Did you know that your appliances, even turned off, but plugged in, still consume energy? So it is! It can often be even larger than with the machines in use. It just depends on which one we’re talking about.

For example: a stereo that you don’t use all the time is consuming energy even when it’s turned off. At the end of the month, even though it consumes less energy, the sum of expenses in this condition is greater than the sum of expenses while connected, as the time is much longer.

The most surprising thing is to know that all the home appliances in this condition together they can represent up to 12% of your home’s total energy consumption. For this reason, avoid leaving them plugged in whenever possible.