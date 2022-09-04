9 mobile games similar to God of War

the franchise God of War It’s certainly a milestone in the history of video games. Started in 2005, the first game was released for PlayStation 2. With the continuation of the games, GoW became a flagship for the PlayStation brand, and for a long time remained exclusive to the PlayStation consoles. Sony.

When it arrived on PC in early 2022, the game originally released in 2018 quickly reached the top best sellers on Steam. And he stayed there for some time.

The fan community of God of War is big, and if you’re looking for something similar to Kratos games for fun, there are a few options. There are possibilities even for those who don’t have a PC or console available at the moment, and use their smartphones to play games – exactly the point that we will address in this publication.

Below you can see a list of games similar to God of War in the system app store android. The similarities can be in the way the story is told, gameplay and even direct inspirations.

SPARTA WAR

To get started by giving exactly what fans want, you can find games of the franchise God of War that were released for the PSP and PlayStation 2 on the Play Store. SPARTA WAR: God Story takes the player through events set between God of War 1 and 2, showing the rise of Kratos as the God of War. Already SPARTA WAR: Olympus Chains happens before the first GoW.

Gods of Rome

The main connection of this game with God of War it is in the presence of various Greek and Roman gods that sustain the story. In Gods of Romeyou must stop Tenebrus, the forgotten (and invented) son of Hades, from using the Chaos Pitcher to control Olympus, his father’s kingdom, and everything in between.

When it comes to gameplay, we have a fighting game with simple controls. Combat boils down to light, medium and strong hits, as well as dodges, defenses and special abilities. It is possible to play solo or in multiplayer, but internet access is required in both.

Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

evil lands is a mix of 3D MMORPG and RPG where you can play solo or with other players online. There are basically these two game modes: one cooperativein which you cannot attack other players, and the PvP, in which you face them in real time. Every time you level up, you will have new abilities and the chance to improve some of your features, giving you more gameplay advantage.

Of course, fights with dark monsters, dragons and bosses are also present here. The story doesn’t have much mystery: your objective is to become a great hero and fight against the forces of evil.

Blade of God : Vargr Souls

In Blade of Godour protagonist is chaosa hero who faces all kinds of enemies linked to the Norse mythology. “To save your family, you must make difficult choices between sin and redemption, between survival and destruction.”

The game is a hack-and-slash directly inspired by God of War. The campaign originally has six chapters and multiple endings. However, there is a price to pay if you want to reach the end of the game. The gameplay does not have such innovative features, mirroring other games of the genre and that we have already listed here.

Darkness Rises

Darkness Rises is an action role-playing game developed by Nexon. Its graphics draw attention and the gameplay is quite satisfying, similar to other games of the genre. There are four hero classes in the game, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Before entering battles, you will be able to customize your character with weapons and armor, in addition to the possibility of unlocking new abilities.

shadowblood

In shadowblood, the player chooses between three warriors for his adventure. In addition to customization items and some dungeonsthis game brings PvP and real-time co-op.

About the game’s story, the dragon Akande kept the peace for a long time on the continent Narr, but he missed the gods who created him. When he performed a ritual, the evil god Velzave was summoned. After much battle and a curse, Akande became an evil dragon. The heroes that fight him are called Shadowblood.

Implosion – Never Lose Hope

implosion is a third-person action game set in the year 2201 in which you control one of the few survivors of a global cataclysm, named Jacob Francis Carloway. Humanity’s last hope is to equip themselves with the War-Mech Series III suits and face apocalyptic monsters on Earth.

The controls and gameplay do not deviate from the traditional, combining hack-and-slash and shooting elements, and the graphics stand out. The game ranks the player at the end of the level, lowering the reward if the player fails the same level multiple times. Nonetheless, you can only play the first six levels for free.

Iron Blade: Medieval Legends

Iron Blade: Medieval Legends is set in a Dark Age Europe filled with monsters. Either you help save the world, or you plunge into eternal hell.

The gameplay can be summed up in simple controls that guide you through fights in arenas full of soldiers or bosses. You use and abuse hack-and-slash until everyone is dead and moves on to the next place. However, it is considered a well-made game, with solid combat and good graphics.