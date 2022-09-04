After another drop, gasoline is already sold for less than R$ 5 in ES

Photo: TV Vitória





Drivers are having a relief in their pockets when refueling. After another reduction in the value of gasoline, a liter of fuel has already been found for around R$ 4.97 in Espírito Santo. The difference is more than R$ 3 in compared to the value sold in June.

The reduction occurs because since Friday (2), the average sale price of gasoline A from Petrobras to distributors has gone from R$ 3.53 to R$ 3.28 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.25.

At stations in Grande Vitória, prices of up to R$ 4.97 were found this Saturday morning (03)

This was the fourth reduction in the price of the input at state-owned refineries since July. In a note, Petrobras states that the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

According to the company, considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of consumer price will rise from R$ 2.57, on average, to R$ $2.39 for every liter sold at the pump.