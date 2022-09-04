After the passage of time, Zé Paulino is reunited with Candoca and is hurt by the attitude of an ex-fiancée

The passage of time in Sertão Sea is near. After overcoming the death of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and marry Tertulinho (Renato Góes), Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will live a peaceful life with her new husband and little does she know that her ex-fiancé has been alive all along.

Zé Paulino, on the other hand, will spend the last 10 years mulling over everything he’s lost and will finally build up the courage to return to the city where he was born and take revenge on his enemy. Now rich and well off, he will adopt another identity and will be called José Mendes.

In the reunion with his ex-lover, Zé and Candoca will not resist and will let themselves be carried away by the moment, kissing. The cowboy will tell everything that happened to him and the teacher will burst into tears. A few scenes later, during an argument, he will discover that the woman has discarded the ring she had received as a gift from the boy.

The information will leave him extremely hurt and he will refuse to keep the subject with it. In addition, the protagonist will be aware of the existence of Manduca (Enzo Diniz)son of the woman and who is being raised by Tertulinho during all this time.