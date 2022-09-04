Alex regrets leaving Corinthians and says it was ‘the dumbest decision’ he’s ever made

This Thursday, Corinthians organized an event to commemorate the 112 years of the club’s existence. In addition to players and board members, artists and former Timão athletes were also present. Among them, Alex Meschiniwhich is currently working on the transition of athletes from the basic categories to the professional cast.

The midfielder defended Timão between 2011 and 2012, leaving the club after winning the Copa Libertadores to go to Al-Gharafa, from Qatar. Ten years later, Alex, in an interview with Central do Timão, revealed that the decision to leave the club was the worst of his career.

“It was the dumbest decision I ever made in my life, man. It was difficult because (the proposal) arrived earlier, around the quarter-finals (of Libertadores). I didn’t want to, my family didn’t want to, we were feeling really good. I said ‘I’m not going to answer now’, because it starts to consume you, that ‘go, don’t go’ thing”, recalled the former shirt 10.

“I was watching (the World Cup). Then I received it with great affection, Duilio sent me a photo with Alessandro, from the cup. It was a wrong decision, which I would not make today, obviously. He could have gone outside, looking for the money, otherwise. But that was the truth, unfortunately I ended up missing this great moment (world title)”, concluded and lamented Alex.

Explaining more about the match decision, the former player revealed that the decisive factor was the financial issue. He also explained that in the past players did not receive the millionaire figures they currently have.

“I I come from a generation that didn’t make that kind of money until I was 30, then a proposal arrives and you’re kind of like this. I’ve always prioritized, even Tite said, the business of professional prestige, which is conquest. Money is a consequence of that. AND when I made the decision to go to Qatar, knowing how big I was going to lose… It was difficult“, he added.

Despite leaving the team before the Club World Cup, Alex revealed that he never lost contact with the athletes of the alvinegro cast, nor that he stopped following and cheering for the club.. Because of this identification with the People’s Team that since 2017, the year in which he retired, attends Parque São Jorge.

“But I was very happy for them, because the World Cup closes a cycle of everything they have lived through, since 2008. Copa do Brasil (in 2009), Brasileiro (in 2011), Paulista (in 2009)… Then that victorious team was sealed with this unique moment, and I was only following it from afar. I see the picture of the world champion team and I’m not there… But it’s all right“, he concluded.

During the time he was at Corinthians, Alex played in 55 games and scored eight goals. the sock was fundamental part of the team led by coach Tite in the conquest of the 2011 Brasileirão and the 2012 Libertadores.

