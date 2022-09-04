Amazon delays series reviews in the US

Amazon now has a new strategy for dealing with trolls and haters in the US version of Prime Video: delay posting user reviews by 72 hours — what has been done with the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich premiered last Thursday (1st).

The practice was introduced in August, with the launch of the series A Very Special Teamand returned to be used with the new series, as confirmed to Variety the press office of the platform.

Users can still write their reviews. But they are evaluated to determine if they are genuine or if they are the result of the actions of trolls or bots.

Also according to TheWrap website, if a person tries to write a review without having seen the episode, a message appears on the platform: “Please come back after you finish watching the video.“.

The move comes after The Rings of Power was the target of so-called “review bombing”, when groups of people come together to evaluate a movie or series negatively. On Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator, the production has 37% positive reviews from audiences, against 84% from critics. The series, in particular, has long been criticized for the casting of non-white actors and, also, for the changes from the original material written by JRR Tolkien.

It is worth noting that user rating for Prime Video series and movies is not a feature available in Brazil.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New episodes are available on Fridays.

