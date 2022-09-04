American newspaper anchor dies aged 27 after suicide

The anchor of a Winscon newspaperyes, Neena paholkewas found dead in her home on the 27th of August and now the police have released the cause of death.

“Wasau Police and medical experts can confirm that Neena Pacholke’s cause of death was suicide,” the police department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The police department also talked about ways to ask for help when it comes to mental health, noting that September is the month of the suicide prevention campaign.

On the morning of August 27, the police stopped by the house of the journalist, who was 27 years old, to check if she was ok, after receiving messages that she had made suicidal comments in recent days. “After there was no answer when they knocked on the door, police officers entered the house and found Pacholke already dead,” the official statement said.

Neena’s sister, Kaitlynn, gave an interview to the Tampa Bay News, days after her sister’s death, and said, “My sister was the happiest person I’ve ever met. Sometimes you just don’t know what people are up to. passing by, no matter how much you think you know the person. My sister had access to every resource you can imagine. She was loved by everyone, she was very good at her job,” Kaitlynn said.

The network that Neena worked for said in an official statement released last Sunday: “The entire team is terribly devastated by this loss, as we know many other people are too. Neena loved this community and the people who live here. kind lady with a huge heart and an infectious smile, and we will miss her dearly”.

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.