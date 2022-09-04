Americanas launches free online courses in technology

THE American launched Americanas Futuro Polo Tech. These are free online technology courses, with 20,000 seats. The initiative is aimed at university students in their final year of graduation. And it also applies to newcomers to the job market.

The courses are in the areas of programming and data science. Classes are through the Let’s Code platform. The focus is to prepare students for the job market, with the teaching of the most demanded technologies at the moment.

Free online tech courses

The Americanas Futuro Polo Tech initiative hopes to serve more than 70,000 students over the next five years. Those who take the courses have a great chance of securing a spot in the job market.

The students with the best performance can be hired by Americanas itself. Not to mention that the technology job market is increasingly heated, with more vacancies expected in the coming years.

In this first moment, the online and free tech courses will cover the introduction to data science and software engineering. According to Americanas, the intention is to help train these professionals that the market so much desires, contributing to the offer of new talents.

The 200 students out of the 20,000 who present the best results during the initial courses go to the second phase, with even more complete content. The duration of the program is 5 months.

Classes are online and live, three times a week. Those interested in participating must be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 19:00 to 22:00. New graduates or final year students can apply for the following undergraduate courses:

Sciences;

Technology;

Engineering;

Math;

Physical;

Statistic.

Thus, those interested who meet the requirement can now apply. Just secure the spot within the deadline. Registration ends on September 21, on the official page of the Americanas Futuro Polo Tech program.