Amrica-MG X Coritiba – Superesportes

two

2 time Bruno Gomes tries to trigger Chancellor in the attack and the referee points offside.

1

2 time ON THE BEAM!!! Henrique Almeida activates Lucas Kal, who hits the crossbar in the submission from outside the area.

0

2 time América-MG returns with the same formation as in the first half.

0

2 time Coritiba returns with Rafael Samtos in place of Diego Porfrio.

0

2 time Coritiba returns with Robinho in place of Egdio.

0

2 time The ball rolls again for the final stage!

46

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Amrica-MG goes to halftime beating Coritiba.

45

1 time MORE 1! First half will go up to 46 minutes.

44

1 time Bruno Gomes risks the shot from outside the area and sends the ball to the left of the goal.

43

1 time Everaldo tries a throw to Felipe Almeida, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Muralha.

42

1 time Alef Manga tries another cross and Eder pushes away again.

40

1 time Everaldo launches Pedrinho in a counterattack from the right and, from the entrance of the area, finishes over the goal.

39

1 time Alef Manga crosses the low ball from the left wing and blocks it for a corner, still on the top post.

38

1 time Egdio takes a corner from the right side and Everaldo, on the second post, pushes away.

37

1 time Nathanael tries a cross from the right wing and Egdio blocks it for a corner.

36

1 time Egdio takes a free-kick from the midfielder straight to Matheus Cavichioli.

35

1 time Departure paralyzed for medical care for Porfrio.

34

1 time Bruno Gomes is silent from behind and lies on the lawn.

33

1 time Porfirio is shown the yellow card for a foul on Everaldo in midfield.

32

1 time America exchanges passes in midfield.

31

1 time Alef Manga cautioned with yellow card, for complaint.

30

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! After the corner kick, Cceres heads the ball and Pedrinho, on the right side of the area, finishes for the net.

29

1 time ALMOST!!! Marlon crosses the ball from the left, Everaldo catches the leftover at the second post, touches back to Henrique Almeida, but the finish is blocked by Castn.

28

1 time Matheusinho tries to launch Everaldo on the right, but Luciano Castn intercepts from the side.

27

1 time Egdio crosses the midfield line and is brought down by Marlon.

26

1 time Cceres wins the ball from the right wing and Castn clears it.

25

1 time der tries to throw Matheusinho through the left wing, but sends the ball straight through the baseline.

24

1 time Martinez takes the corner from the right side and Lucas Kal doesn’t get a good header on the first post.

23

1 time Everaldo takes the ball to the back line on the right and Porfirio blocks it for a corner.

21

1 time Nathanael holds the ball in midfield and is knocked down by Pedrinho.

20

1 time Departure stopped to attend to Matheus Cavichioli.

19

1 time DEFENDED!!! Maidana takes the corner from the right side, Coritiba’s defense pushes away and pulls a counterattack with Alef Manga, who carries it to the edge of the area and finishes for Cavichioli’s defense. referee points out an offside on the move.

17

1 time Alef Manga crosses the ball from the left and Martnez finishes in the middle of the area, which Matheus Cavichioli defends.

16

1 time DEFENDED!!! Martinez risks the kick from the entrance of the area and Wall falls in the right corner to make the defense.

15

1 time Marlon tries long ball into the area and Wall takes it.

14

1 time Pedrinho receives a pass on the left side of the area and finishes directly. Wall drops in the right corner and snaps.

13

1 time Lucas Kal tries to open the play to the right winger and Alef Manga intercepts.

12

1 time Henrique Almeida crosses the ball from the right, but Everaldo doesn’t catch up.

11

1 time Amrica-MG exchanges passes in the defense field, looking for spaces.

10

1 time ALMOST!!! Henrique Almeida doesn’t let the ball go through the bottom line on the left wing and crosses low, but no one from Amrica-MG can finish.

8

1 time Pedrinho released on the right wing, but lets the ball go out the side.

7

1 time der commits a foul in the dispute with Adrin Martnez, in the America-MG field.

6

1 time Now it’s América-MG’s turn to try the shot with Lucas Kal from the edge of the area, but he sends the ball to the right of the goal.

5

1 time Egdio risks a submission from the left midfielder and Cavichioli makes the headline save.

4

1 time Emmanuel Martnez commits a foul in the dispute with Fabrcio Daniel in midfield.

3

1 time Amrica-MG presses from the left side.

two

1 time Cceres crosses the ball from the right to the middle of the area and Chancellor drives away from the top.

1

1 time Marlon triggers Pedrinho on the left wing, Natanael manages to make the tackle and, in the rest, Marlon finishes from outside the area over the crossbar.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from Coritiba.

0

1 time Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts. Coritiba wears white shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Dyorgines Jos Padovani de Andrade officiates the match, assisted by Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos and Fabiano da Silva Ramires. Rodrigo Nunes de S commands VAR.

0

1 time Coritiba starts the match with: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castn and Diego Porfrio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Egdio; Allef Manga, Adrin Martnez and Fabrcio Daniel.

0

1 time America-MG is lined up with: Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Martnez and Matheusinho; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time In the first round, playing at home, Coritiba beat Amrica-MG by 1×0, with a goal from Andrey.

0

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in Independence Stadium read 21C.

0

1 time The absence of Coritiba are Henrique, Willian Farias, Val, Boschilia, Lo Gamalho and Hernn Prez, injured.

0

1 time America does not have Juninho, suspended.

0

1 time América-MG occupies the 9th position in the table, with 32 points. Coritiba ranked 16th, with 25 points.