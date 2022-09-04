Analysis: América-MG extends their unbeaten record and sees a spot in Libertadores as a palpable dream | america-mg

Returning to the Libertadores is not such a distant goal for América-MG. The team’s moment allows dreaming, but without taking their “feet off the ground”. Coelho beat Coritiba, 2-0, at Independência, and reached seven unbeaten games in the Brazilian Championship.

Of course, the risk of falling must be removed once and for all. The team has accomplished that mission. The victory made Coelho reach 35 points. And each step towards the dream is a move further away from the Z-4.

Along with América’s advancement in the Brasileirão table, there is another factor that makes the team’s desire to gain more strength. The classification zone for Libertadores should increase, with the definition of the champions of this year’s edition of the continental tournament, the Sudamericana and the Copa do Brasil.

Against Coritiba, América was mature, knew how to escape moments of instability, ending the opponent’s chances of reaction. Substitute for the suspended Juninho, Matheusinho (growing in production and recovering the good performances) and Pedrinho led the team to another victory.

The Rabbit knew how to kill the game. He took the initiative early on, exploring the sides of the field. Coxa wanted the counterattack. The mining strategy was more efficient. The team reached the goal with Pedrinho and controlled the dispute.

In the final stage, when the rival tried to break free (he even stamped the crossbar – America had already hit the post before), Vagner Mancini’s team regained the dominance, with Matheusinho expanding the lead on the scoreboard. Then it was time to manage time with ease.

“Wellington Paulista owes me a barbecue.”, Cobra Matheusinho

In this sequence of seven matches unbeaten, América has five wins, in addition to two draws. It is among the best campaigns of the return of the Brazilian. There are 14 points added of the 18 disputed.

In the next round of the championship, Coelho faces Botafogo. The game will be on the 11th (next Sunday), at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

