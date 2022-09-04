Andressa’s importance in Gusttavo’s success

Gusttavo Lima’s success goes far beyond music. Despite today adopting a more restrained posture in relation to what he makes public about his personal life, the family he built alongside Andressa Suita represents a latent model in the popular imagination. In two moments, the relationship went through public turmoil, which ended up strengthening what they built. It was in those moments that they proved vital to each other and that Gusttavo saw who was really by his side.
Their relationship began in 2012. They were married civilly, at the singer’s house, in December 2015, and in October 2016 they had a religious wedding on his farm in the city of João Pinheiro, in Minas Gerais. But before the flowers – literally, in reference to the wedding decor – they dealt with the thorns together.
Between 2014 and 2015, Gusttavo Lima went bankrupt after breaking his contract with Audio Mix. Despite the “cry for independence” that the end of the bond represented, the singer had to deal with a fine of R$ 12 million, which made him give up the luxury house, helicopter and even postpone wedding plans. Even in the face of all this, Andressa Suita remained by the side of the sertanejo. Her posture at this moment transformed their relationship, gaining even more strength.
A few years ago, in an interview with the columnist LeoDias, Andressa recalled the financially troubled phase and assessed that this strengthened the two as a couple. “I think that’s what made us stronger. Because if it had been all wonderful, it looks like it wouldn’t have been the same mass as it is today,” he said.
In the same interview, Suita said that he never doubted that Gusttavo Lima would recover after the bankruptcy. “Look, I never doubted that he would come back to the top, because I knew him a lot at the peak. In 2012, he was in the phase of tchê tchererê tchê tchê, it was the most popular song, Gatinha Assanhada. And we had to get off the jump, we had to deliver everything, we had to pay a contract. But it made us mature a lot, a lot,” he said.
Personal life has also been marked by ups and downs, which is natural for any couple. In 2015, after three years of dating, a breakup happened. The crisis, however, was overcome, until soon after they “went up to the altar”. Getting married, however, did not mean diving into a bed of roses, of course, since in October 2020 another crisis was revealed, to the point of publicly announcing the end of the relationship.
There are those who point out that it is during moments of crisis, such as separation, that a woman’s character is truly revealed. Andressa Suita’s posture after the breakup in 2020 shows this. It is common for television programs to be sought in cases like these. Andressa, however, avoided exposure, limiting herself to a single video, in which she expressed herself succinctly.
Gusttavo and Andressa form an admirable couple today. Very Brazilians, from the countryside, speak with an accent, parents of wonderful children. On social media, this image is reinforced daily. Andressa shows a lot the couple’s day to day as parents. Gusttavo, for example, takes the children to school, meals are given to the children by the mother… Besides, the children’s presence on stage with their father is frequent, people like to see that. There are also screams from the audience for Andressa at the shows and she knows that the role of superstar belongs to her husband.
