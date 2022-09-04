Andressa’s importance in Gusttavo’s success

Gusttavo Lima’s success goes far beyond music. Despite today adopting a more restrained posture in relation to what he makes public about his personal life, the family he built alongside Andressa Suita represents a latent model in the popular imagination. In two moments, the relationship went through public turmoil, which ended up strengthening what they built. It was in those moments that they proved vital to each other and that Gusttavo saw who was really by his side.

Their relationship began in 2012. They were married civilly, at the singer’s house, in December 2015, and in October 2016 they had a religious wedding on his farm in the city of João Pinheiro, in Minas Gerais. But before the flowers – literally, in reference to the wedding decor – they dealt with the thorns together.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Nivaldo Batista Lima, better known as Gusttavo Lima, is a singer, music producer, composer and entrepreneur. He was born in 1989, in the city of Presidente Olegário, in Minas Gerais. The artist is considered one of the greatest Brazilian singers today.Playback / Instagram ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (11) Multi-instrumentalist, Gusttavo Lima started singing in his childhood alongside his brothers. As a teenager, he moved to Brasília, started performing as Gustavo, and soon after, formed a duo with a friend. Disclosure Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (7) After a while, Lima started singing alone in bars and restaurants. During this period, he added a T to his stage name and decided to move to Goiânia. reproduction ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (8) After having compositions sung by great names in country music, Gusttavo released, in 2009, the first album of his career and conquered the hit chart with the single Rosas, Versos e VinhosReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (10) In 2010, the ambassador released the album Inventor dos Amores and, with it, gained greater notoriety. The album’s main song was recorded in partnership with the duo Jorge and Mateus, conquered millions of views on YouTube and was among the 20+ of the hit charts.Disclosure ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (15) However, it was with the single Balada, released in 2011, that Gusttavo became a real star. The song, which also became successful abroad, was among the most played in the country. Thus, the Gusttavo Lima phenomenon was bornReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (12) In 2012, the singer performed the first international tour. The following year, he received the award for best singer at the Internet Trophy. The gold record arrived with the album Do Outro Lado da Moeda. In 2015, he performed Gusttavo Lima’s Buteco, singing alongside great names in Brazilian music.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (16) In addition, Lima also won the Press Trophy in the Best Singer category, in 2015, he reached the top of the Brasil Hot 100 Airplay with the album 50/50, and in the following two years he won the 1st position on the chart.reproduction Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (14) Also in 2017, Gusttavo received the title of ambassador of the Festa do Peão de Barreto and, since then, he has been called by his nicknameMaterial provided to Metropolis ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (6) In 2018, he released the album O Embaixador. The following year, O Embaixador in Cariri arrived on streaming platforms. Gusttavo, conquered even more fans by performing shows through lives on the internet during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemicReproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (13) Despite the untouchable success, the singer could not escape controversy. In addition to the comings and goings with his wife Andressa Suíta, whom he married in 2015 and has children Gabriel and Samuel, Gusttavo has also been sued for improper use of composition.Reproduction / Instagram ***Photo-gustavo-lima-cantor (2) In 2022, news that the singer was supposed to be the father of a 16-year-old teenager became one of the most talked about topics on the internet. He denies paternity. The process runs in secrecy of Justice 0

Between 2014 and 2015, Gusttavo Lima went bankrupt after breaking his contract with Audio Mix. Despite the “cry for independence” that the end of the bond represented, the singer had to deal with a fine of R$ 12 million, which made him give up the luxury house, helicopter and even postpone wedding plans. Even in the face of all this, Andressa Suita remained by the side of the sertanejo. Her posture at this moment transformed their relationship, gaining even more strength.

A few years ago, in an interview with the columnist LeoDias, Andressa recalled the financially troubled phase and assessed that this strengthened the two as a couple. “I think that’s what made us stronger. Because if it had been all wonderful, it looks like it wouldn’t have been the same mass as it is today,” he said.

In the same interview, Suita said that he never doubted that Gusttavo Lima would recover after the bankruptcy. “Look, I never doubted that he would come back to the top, because I knew him a lot at the peak. In 2012, he was in the phase of tchê tchererê tchê tchê, it was the most popular song, Gatinha Assanhada. And we had to get off the jump, we had to deliver everything, we had to pay a contract. But it made us mature a lot, a lot,” he said.

Personal life has also been marked by ups and downs, which is natural for any couple. In 2015, after three years of dating, a breakup happened. The crisis, however, was overcome, until soon after they “went up to the altar”. Getting married, however, did not mean diving into a bed of roses, of course, since in October 2020 another crisis was revealed, to the point of publicly announcing the end of the relationship.

There are those who point out that it is during moments of crisis, such as separation, that a woman’s character is truly revealed. Andressa Suita’s posture after the breakup in 2020 shows this. It is common for television programs to be sought in cases like these. Andressa, however, avoided exposure, limiting herself to a single video, in which she expressed herself succinctly.

Gusttavo and Andressa form an admirable couple today. Very Brazilians, from the countryside, speak with an accent, parents of wonderful children. On social media, this image is reinforced daily. Andressa shows a lot the couple’s day to day as parents. Gusttavo, for example, takes the children to school, meals are given to the children by the mother… Besides, the children’s presence on stage with their father is frequent, people like to see that. There are also screams from the audience for Andressa at the shows and she knows that the role of superstar belongs to her husband.

