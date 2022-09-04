Anitta, Neymar and others react to Gkay’s punk look

Gkay was present on the second day of Rock in Rio with a very different hairstyle. With punk references and spiky hair, the comedian took five hours to prepare.

On social media, Gkay showed the reaction of celebrities to his new look. She posted a video showing friends shocked by her transformation.

In the record, she appears video calling them, who react in the most different ways. “What would your reaction be?” she wrote in the caption.

Anitta, Whindersson Nunes, Neymar, Sabrina Sato, Luciano Huck, Wesley Safadão, Simone — Simaria’s sister —, Rodrigo Faro, Pedro Sampaio, Rafa Uccman and João Guilherme appear in the video making faces and mouths when Gkay appears.

“This hair was inspired by punk references. I always wanted to do it, it was in my head. And, nothing better than Rock in Rio as the perfect opportunity to dare. It’s the chance that we have to innovate and play “, the influencer told Splash.

“I started producing the look at noon today. It took five hours to get everything ready, hair and makeup,” she said.

“It’s very comfortable, light and fresh. The hair stays up there, but you can’t beat the hair, because it will mess up. But it’s kind of a porcupine thing”, added Gkay.

See the video below.