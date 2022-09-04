Anne Heche was trapped in burning car for 45 minutes before rescue







Anne Heche was in a violent car accident in Los Angeles Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The Fire Department said Anne Heche, who died on August 12, was trapped in her car for 45 minutes before being rescued. The actress’ vehicle crashed into a house and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles (USA).

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it was not possible to clearly see the vehicle or access it,” deputy department chief Richard Fields told US broadcaster NBC4.

According to him, the flames hampered the work of rescuers, who took at least 20 minutes to reach the car.

Records show that the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the crash site around 11:01 am. Shortly thereafter, the base was informed of the existence of ‘a person trapped inside the vehicle’. But according to preliminary information, it referred to the owner of the house, not the actress.

At 11:18 am, a professional reported that there were no other victims. Four minutes later, however, one of the commanders asked for further confirmation of the report, which made it possible to locate Anne three minutes later.

“We have identified a patient, currently unreachable, he is pressed against the floor!”, reported one of the firefighters to the base.

Death considered an accident

Heche was hospitalized on August 5 after the accident. The star of films like ‘Donnie Brasco’ could not resist his injuries and was confirmed to have died on August 12.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s report, she died of “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.” Death, therefore, was considered an accident.

Blood tests showed the presence of “narcotics” in Heche’s system, but ruled out that she was under the influence of alcohol. Another expert report revealed that the actress was driving at 145 km/h at the time of the collision.