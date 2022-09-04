“Any imbecile” knows how to differentiate Lula from Bolsonaro, says Ciro

Pedetista said that competitors are different, but have similar economic proposals

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Saturday (September 3, 2022) that “any idiot knows that Lula and Bolsonaro are different people”, but that their proposals for the economy are similar. The statements were made at a rally in Serra (ES).

“What we have to discuss here is the model, how politics is organized and how politics organizes the economy. There, unfortunately, they are strictly the same proposal”said.

Ciro criticized the economic policy of the governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also said that “no one needs to understand what a floating exchange rate, an inflation target and a primary surplus are”.

The phrase refers to a speech he made at an event at Firjan this week that was heavily criticized on social media. To businessmen, he said that explaining his economic proposals to favela residents was a “hard work”.

According to the latest survey PowerDate, the pedestrian is in 3rd place with 8% of voting intentions. Former President Lula has 44% and President Bolsonaro has 36%.

The survey heard 3,500 voters from August 28 to 30, 2022 in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey was carried out with its own resources and is registered with the TSE under number BR-06922/2022.