Argentina registers 10 cases; 3 people died







This Thursday (1st), the third death caused by bilateral pneumonia of unknown origin was recorded in Argentina. The case was registered in the province of Tucumán, in a 70-year-old woman.

The country has 10 cases of the disease and eight of those infected are health professionals at the Luz Medica private hospital in San Miguel de Tucumán. The third fatal victim was the only one among those infected who did not belong to the hospital, which was isolated as a precaution.

The elderly woman would have been operated on in the hospital due to a gallbladder problem and then had to return to the operating room twice. “From then on, she had a picture of a pulmonary infection that coincides with the date of appearance of the symptoms of the other patients”, said Health Minister Luis Medina Ruiz, in a press conference.

The tenth case was announced this Friday (2) by the Argentine government. “This is an 81-year-old male patient, with comorbidities, hospitalized in a serious condition, with mechanical respiratory assistance,” the country’s Ministry of Health reported.

Cases began to emerge on August 18 and samples from those infected are being investigated. Tests ruled out Covid-19 and influenza A and B. The disease is considered serious because it causes damage to both sides of the lung. The symptoms are similar to those of the coronavirus, mainly affecting the respiratory system. Infected people also experience fever and body aches.







